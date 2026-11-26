Medicare costs are rising in 2027. Here's what you need to know about deductibles, copays, and coinsurance—and how they could affect your health care budget.

Understanding Medicare involves more than knowing what's covered. It's also important to know what you'll pay and how often, especially as certain Medicare costs increase in 2027. Terms like deductible, copay, and coinsurance can be confusing because they work differently depending on your coverage.

Learn how these expenses work so you can plan for the year ahead, avoid unexpected bills, and make more informed health care decisions.

Deductibles: What You Pay Before Coverage Begins

A deductible is the amount you pay for covered health care services before your insurance begins paying its share. Under Original Medicare, Part A and Part B have separate deductibles.

Medicare Part A (Hospital Insurance)

In 2027, the Medicare Part A inpatient hospital deductible increases to $1,776 per benefit period, up from $1,736 in 2026. This deductible generally covers your share of costs for the first 60 days of Medicare-covered inpatient hospital care during a benefit period.

Unlike an annual deductible, the Part A deductible resets with each new benefit period. A benefit period ends after you've gone 60 consecutive days without inpatient hospital care or skilled care in a skilled nursing facility. This means you could pay the Part A deductible more than once in a calendar year.

Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance)

The annual Part B deductible rises to $292 in 2027, compared with $283 in 2026. After meeting this deductible, you generally pay 20% of the Medicare-approved amount for most doctor services, outpatient therapy, and durable medical equipment. Certain preventive services are covered without requiring you to meet the deductible.

The standard Part B monthly premium also increases to $209.40 in 2027, up from $202.90 in 2026. Higher-income beneficiaries may pay more if their income is above a certain threshold—this is known as an IRMAA (Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount).

Copayments: A Fixed Amount for Covered Services

A copayment, commonly called a copay, is a set dollar amount you pay for a covered health care service or prescription medication.

For example, your insurance plan might charge a $20 copay for a primary care visit or $40 for a specialist appointment. Copays are especially common with Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans.

Medicare Advantage Plans (Part C)

Medicare Advantage plans replace Original Medicare with private insurance. When you receive care, you will only pay the cost-sharing outlined in your Medicare Advantage plan—not your Part A and Part B copays, coinsurance, or deductibles. However, you must continue to pay your Part B premium to remain enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan.

Medicare Advantage plans often charge copays for doctor visits, specialist appointments, and hospital care. Some plans also have deductibles and higher cost-sharing fees to see out-of-network providers. Benefits and coverage vary depending on your plan, the service received, and whether you use an in-network provider.

Medicare Prescription Drug Coverage (Part D)

Part D plans may charge different copays depending on a medication's placement on the plan's covered drug list, called a formulary. Generic medications often have lower copays than brand-name drugs, although costs vary by plan. Reviewing your coverage details can help you anticipate these expenses before receiving care or filling prescriptions.

Coinsurance: Your Share of Costs

Unlike a copay, which is a fixed dollar amount, coinsurance is typically a percentage of a covered service's cost.

Medicare Part A Coinsurance in 2027

Medicare Part A uses fixed daily coinsurance amounts for certain hospital and skilled nursing facility stays. Under Original Medicare, hospital coinsurance depends on how long you remain hospitalized during a benefit period.

The 2027 Part A Cost-Sharing Amounts Are:

Days 1–60: $0 daily coinsurance after meeting the Part A deductible.

$0 daily coinsurance after meeting the Part A deductible. Days 61–90: $444 per day (up from $434 in 2026).

$444 per day (up from $434 in 2026). Lifetime reserve days: $888 per day (up from $868 in 2026).

Medicare provides up to 60 lifetime reserve days for hospital stays extending beyond 90 days. Once used, these days do not renew.

For covered skilled nursing facility care, coinsurance is $0 for days 1–20 and $222 per day for days 21–100 in 2027, provided you meet Medicare's coverage requirements. After day 100, you generally pay all costs.

Medicare Part B Coinsurance

After meeting your annual Part B deductible, you generally pay 20% of the Medicare-approved amount for most covered services.

For example, suppose you visit a doctor who accepts Medicare assignment, and the approved amount for a covered service is $200. If you've already met your deductible:

Medicare generally pays 80%, or $160.

You pay the remaining 20%, or $40.

Supplemental insurance may cover some or all of your share, depending on your policy.

How These Medicare Costs Work Together

Deductibles, copays, and coinsurance affect your expenses differently, and you may encounter more than one when receiving care.

For example, an inpatient hospital stay under Original Medicare generally requires you to pay the Part A deductible. If your stay exceeds 60 days during a benefit period, daily coinsurance begins.

For most Part B services, you first meet your annual deductible. Medicare then generally pays 80% of the approved amount, leaving you responsible for 20%.

Medicare Advantage and Part D plans have their own cost-sharing rules, which may include deductibles, copays, coinsurance, or a combination.

The key takeaway: Just because a service is covered, doesn't necessarily mean it is free.

Can Medicare Supplement Insurance Help?

If you have Original Medicare, a Medicare Supplement plan, also called Medigap plan, can help cover certain out-of-pocket expenses.

Depending on your policy, Medigap plans may help pay Part A deductibles, hospital coinsurance, and Part B coinsurance. However, benefits vary. Medigap policies sold to people newly eligible for Medicare on or after January 1, 2020, cannot cover the Part B deductible.

Remember, Medigap works with Original Medicare, but they do not cover prescription drugs. If you choose this route, you can add on a stand-alone prescription drug plan (Part D) to cover your drugs.

Prepare for Your 2027 Medicare Costs

With Medicare deductibles and premiums increasing in 2027, reviewing your coverage can help you prepare for potential expenses. Consider your monthly premiums, expected doctor visits, prescription costs, and potential hospital expenses. Understanding your coverage today can help you avoid financial surprises tomorrow.

Have Questions About Your Medicare Coverage?

You don't have to navigate Medicare alone! AMAC's team of trusted Medicare advisors can help you understand your options, compare coverage, and make informed decisions based on your health care needs and budget—all at no cost to you!

For help with Medicare plans – or any questions you may have about Medicare – contact AMAC’s Medicare Advisory Service at 1-855-611-4856 or request a quote below.