It is hardly a secret that the political Left in America has long tolerated and even encouraged violent rhetoric against President Trump, frequently smearing him as a “fascist” and comparing him to various evil dictators. Uncoincidentally, Trump has faced no fewer than three serious attempts on his life since July 2024.

But now the Left’s violent streak appears to be extending even to Trump administration officials in a disturbing escalation that deserves more attention.

During a recent “60 Minutes” interview, Secret Service Director Sean Curran told host Norah O’Donnell that the threats on their protectees are up over 40 percent compared to last year. Those protectees are, of course, senior Trump administration officials.

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Most legacy media coverage attributes all the threats to Iran or other adversaries, but Secret Service officials say they stem from multiple sources, not just foreign plots.

Regardless, the security situation is now so serious that Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Attorney General Todd Blanche, Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, and several other officials have been forced to relocate to military bases.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is the latest senior administration official forced to relocate to a military installation. He explained on Fox News exactly what happened: “Emma Tucker, the news editor at the Wall Street Journal, authorized a photo of our house the day we bought it that had a geo-locate on it. And, so you can go on the internet and see our beautiful residence that we made our home here in DC because of reckless journalism.”

In other words, a corporate “news” media journalist effectively blasted Bessent’s private address to the entire world. This might have merely been an unfortunate mistake were it not for the army of leftists ready to harass and potentially threaten Bessent’s life.

This shouldn’t be a surprise, however. Republicans are so often described as corrupt and authoritarian by the corporate media that it inevitably increases the likelihood that deranged Leftists will condone, threaten, or actually commit physical harm against anyone associated with GOP politics.

It is hardly a coincidence that, during the Trump era, violent attacks and shootings of Republican politicians, conservative figures and GOP offices have dramatically increased. This catalogue of crimes will be familiar to anyone who follows current events:

Congressional baseball practice shooting (June 14, 2017): A gunman opened fire at a practice for the Congressional Baseball Game in Alexandria, Virginia, critically wounding U.S. Representative Steve Scalise and injuring three others.

Attempted assassination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh (June 8, 2022): A man arrived around 1:00 a.m. outside Kavanaugh’s home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, armed with a handgun. He later turned himself in.

Butler, Pennsylvania, rally shooting (July 13, 2024): During a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, a shooter grazed Donald Trump’s right ear before being killed by Secret Service agents. One rally attendee was killed and others were injured.

West Palm Beach golf course incident (September 2024): A man with a rifle was spotted near the perimeter of Donald Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, in a second assassination attempt during the 2024 campaign.

New Mexico Republican Party headquarters arson (March 2025): The Albuquerque, New Mexico, Republican headquarters was targeted with incendiary materials and set on fire. The GOP office was vandalized again in 2026.

Assassination of Charlie Kirk (September 10, 2025): Charlie Kirk was murdered while speaking to students at an event at Utah Valley University.

Mar-a-Lago security breach (February 22, 2026): An armed man drove into the secure perimeter of Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump's resort in Palm Beach, Florida, about 1:30 a.m. and was shot and killed by U.S. Secret Service officers.

Assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents Dinner (April 25, 2026): At the Washington Hilton, a man bypassed security screening armed with a shotgun. He was arrested and charged with the attempted assassination of the President.

You will note that none of these attacks involved Iran and that all the targets were Republicans. It will also be obvious that it is virtually impossible to produce a similar list of Democrat victims. Yet, during the 60 Minutes interview, Norah O’Donnell gratuitously raised the January 6 riot where the only person killed during the incident was a protestor. She also brought up Iran several times, presumably to bolster the media narrative about the source of the rise in threats.

Meanwhile, at least six senior Trump officials and some former officials have been forced to relocate their families to military bases. Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, who has young children, was forced to move because of protests outside his home. Like Treasury Secretary Bessent, Miller was doxxed.

Despite her departure from the administration, former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has also been relocated. As Newsweek reports, “The concentration of political appointees reported to be [relocated] during the Trump administration appears to have few modern parallels.”

Oddly enough, it’s difficult to remember any official from a Democrat administration being forced to leave their home and take refuge at a military base due to death threats. The last time Republicans had to do so en masse was during the Civil War, when every state with a Democrat trifecta seceded from the Union and sent Confederate General Jubal Early to attack Washington, D.C. He was defeated with some difficulty in July 1864.

There are certainly plenty of threats to President Trump and his top officials from foreign adversaries. But that’s no excuse for the media – or anyone else – to ignore the home-grown threats lurking right around the corner.