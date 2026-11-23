Democrats won sweeping victories at every level of government earlier this month on a message of “affordability.” But instead of delivering on those campaign promises, liberal leaders are now eagerly pushing to roll back laws protecting children from transgender “therapies” and surgeries – infusing fresh life into the radical gender ideology movement.

Following the 2024 election, it appeared that left-wing gender ideology was on the ropes. Public opinion had turned squarely against it as more and more Americans rejected the insanity of “kid-friendly drag shows” and so-called “gender-affirming care,” or prescribing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and even permanent, life-altering surgery to minors.

Currently, 28 states have some form of legal prohibition against such procedures for minors. But that may be about to change.

Texas was once on the front lines of protecting children from radical gender ideology. In 2023, Republicans in the state passed SB 14, which restricts puberty blockers and hormone treatment for gender transition for anyone under the age of 18. In 2025, Republicans also passed SB 8, which requires people to use restrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their biological sex.

Now, however, after Democrats won control of the governor’s mansion and state house of representatives, they are looking to reverse those laws.

Democrat state Rep. Donna Howard has already introduced HB 126, which would eliminate all laws against transgender procedures, as well as all protections for the unborn. Howard pre-filed the bill ahead of the 2027 legislative session, signaling that she views it as one of the most important priorities for state legislators in the new year.

Republicans still control the state senate, but Democrats could try to attach HB 126 to must-pass budget legislation to force it through. Incoming Attorney General Nathan Johnson, a Democrat, could also deemphasize enforcement of the current laws, leading to an effective watering down of the protections for children. Johnson has notably said that he will not devote resources to enforcing the bathroom law.

In at least three other states, Democrats also could use their new power to similarly remove vital protections for minors.

In Arizona, Democrats won a trifecta, meaning the state’s longstanding law against transgender surgeries could be on the chopping block. Passed in 2022, and signed by Republican Governor Doug Ducey, it prohibits all transgender surgeries on minors. The state does not have a similar prohibition on cross-sex hormones and puberty blockers, however.

“A simple majority can easily repeal this surgery ban, meaning Arizona may be the first state to legislatively remove a gender-affirming care ban,” Erin Reed, a pro-LGBT writer, wrote on her Substack.

Reed points to Missouri as another prime spot for rolling back a red state’s laws simply by waiting. Voters rejected an effort to permanently prohibit transgender surgeries for minors through the state’s constitution, though a state law still prohibits them.

However, a provision banning the prescription of transgender drugs would sunset in 2027, and Democrats could fight to stop an extension. Republicans lost their supermajority in the state senate and “failed to remove that sunset clause on multiple occasions,” Reed says.

North Carolina could end up with a slim Democrat trifecta, as the party already controls the governor’s mansion and will now control the state house of representatives and possibly the senate. Currently, one senate race, between incumbent Republican Danny Britt and Democrat Catina Hamm, is headed to a recount. However, Britt currently has a slim lead, according to The News & Observer. If Hamm wins, the senate will then be divided 25 to 25, giving Democrat Lieutenant Governor Rachel Hunt the deciding vote.

Currently, North Carolina has laws against performing gender-transition surgery or prescribing puberty blockers or transition hormones to minors; against allowing men who claim to be women to participate on women’s sports teams; and requiring parental notification before schools begin using a different name or pronouns for a student than the ones on record. All of those laws could now be on the chopping block.

Democrats everywhere appear to have taken the midterm results as a sweeping endorsement of their entire left-wing agenda. But even as liberal candidates won historic victories on November 3, liberal causes did not – an indication that Democrats may already be overplaying their hand and setting themselves up for an electoral reckoning down the road.

As AMAC Newsline previously reported, deep-blue Washington passed a ballot measure which restricts girls' K–12 interscholastic sports to biological females and requires biological sex verification.

In Arizona, Proposition 318 passed with 59 percent of the vote, requiring public schools to restrict athletic participation based on biological sex. Nebraska voters also added similar language to their state constitution.

Likewise, Colorado voters supported both Proposition 134, which protects female sports from male intrusion, and Proposition 135, which prevents so-called “gender affirming surgeries” on minors while also barring taxpayer funding for these harmful procedures. On the same night, Colorado voters also elected Democrat Phil Weiser to the governor’s mansion by a 61 percent to 33 percent margin.

Shockingly, however, despite this clear mandate, Weiser defiantly claimed that the measures are “not administrable,” saying that they need “a long, hard look” and that it is “appropriate” for the state legislature to decide what “adjustments” to make.

Democrats won this year by accusing Republicans of not paying enough attention to kitchen-table issues. In the immediate aftermath of the election, however, Democrats appear to be committing the same sin they just accused their opponents of.

Americans want affordability and cheaper gas. They do not want the return of radical transgender ideology.