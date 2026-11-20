When the 120th Congress convenes on January 3, Social Security’s projected insolvency date will be less than six years away – and each passing day makes averting a mandatory benefits cut all the more difficult and fiscally painful. But not all visions to “save” Social Security are created equal.

Late last month, AARP published an article titled, “5 Ways AARP Is Fighting for Social Security Right Now.” That sounds nice, but a closer examination of the piece reveals little more than empty platitudes with no realistic, actionable plan to protect this program that more than 70 million Americans rely on.

For instance, AARP brags that it is “pushing Congress to strengthen Social Security’s financing without benefit cuts.” And indeed, AARP does have a big lobbying presence on Capitol Hill. In written testimony earlier this year, an AARP representative told Congress that it has “hundreds of tools in its toolbox to guarantee unreduced payments for today’s seniors and future generations.”

Hundreds of tools, yet AARP’s article leaves seniors guessing which ones it would use to close the gap. That’s a glaring omission from an organization urging voters to press candidates for specifics.

AARP should answer the same question it wants seniors to put to Congress: What would you actually put in a bill to keep Social Security paying full benefits?

AARP gets more specific when there’s a proposal to tear down. It opposes a special commission or fast-track process and says lawmakers should tackle the problem “through regular order, in full view of the American people.” Such commissions are at the heart of bipartisan reform plans introduced in Congress in recent months.

Again, “regular order” sounds nice, but what AARP is advocating for here is essentially the same approach Congress has been trying and failing at for four decades. Why should seniors have any faith that the next six years will produce any different result than the past 40?

Further, both commission proposals ensure at least some level of public input toward solving the problem, and both set firm deadlines for action. Social Security recipients deserve more practical solutions than crossing their fingers and hoping Congress gets its act together.

AARP also boasts that it is working to “protect the COLA” and “demanding better customer service from Social Security.” More admirable goals with no real specifics about how to achieve them. Budget increases alone aren’t enough, and simply berating Congress and the Social Security Administration is unlikely to produce results.

Moreover, while customer service is important, the more urgent problem remains the looming insolvency threat. Seniors could get better service and hear every candidate pledge to protect their benefits, and the trust fund would still be headed for depletion.

Ultimately, AARP avoids confronting the fact that Social Security is paying out more than it takes in. There are only three ways to solve this problem: Cut benefits, raise taxes, or raise the retirement age – or some combination of all three. Any “plan” or PR campaign bragging about “protecting Social Security” that doesn’t start with acknowledging that basic reality isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on.

Congress must bring in more revenue, reduce future costs, or do both. That means debating higher taxes, changes to benefit formulas, and a higher full retirement age. Seniors deserve to hear these trade-offs from the organizations asking for their trust.

At AMAC, preserving and modernizing Social Security is an “all hands on deck” initiative. Our AMAC Foundation Social Security Advisory Service is expanding to meet the requests for assistance from seniors aging into Social Security eligibility as well as actively providing ongoing education on program, including the insolvency issue. Wherever we can, we take the initiative to explain concepts and details to increase the general public’s knowledge.

Additionally, we’ve put our 15-point Social Security Guarantee on the table – real policy proposals that can help start serious discussions about how to save Social Security.

We propose gradually raising the full retirement age from 67 to 70 over 12 years, while shielding people within 10 years of turning 62. Workers could still claim at 62, but those affected by the change would have to wait longer for full benefits. We would also gradually raise the cap on earnings subject to Social Security taxes until 90 percent of covered earnings are taxed. The tax rate would stay the same. Higher earners affected by the cap and their employers would pay more.

We’d also change how the annual cost-of-living adjustment works. AARP argues that a flat-dollar adjustment can erode purchasing power over time. Our proposal gives all beneficiaries the same dollar increase, calculated from the average retirement benefit, with a minimum annual increase equal to one percent of that average.

Our plan also calls for slower growth in initial benefits for higher earners and would use 38 years of earnings, up from 35, to calculate benefits for people with higher career earnings. Recognizing Social Security’s progressive intent, we’ve also ensured that lower earners would be shielded from the earnings-related policy revisions.

Through AMAC Action, we’ve brought these proposals to lawmakers, congressional staff, and Social Security officials. Every one of these choices should be debated in public. That debate starts when organizations tell seniors what they’re prepared to ask of workers, employers, and future retirees.

AARP is right to demand specifics from candidates. But its members should demand specifics from AARP. Which changes would it put in a bill? Who would pay more? Whose benefits would change? And what would it ask Congress to pass before 2032? AMAC has those answers, which is why we believe that we are the best choice for older Americans.

Seniors have heard enough promises to “protect Social Security.” They deserve advocates with a concrete plan to do so. With AMAC, that’s exactly what they get.