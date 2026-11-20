U.S. President Donald Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, China, this week as tensions mounted over Ukraine, Iran, and the Taiwan Strait. While the historic meeting did not immediately produce any major breakthroughs, it nonetheless offered Trump and the United States a diplomatic opening – and may have laid the foundation for a more peaceful future.

Gathered in a villa nestled among wooded hills beside a tranquil lake, the three leaders held roughly 90 minutes of talks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. It was the first formal trilateral summit among the leaders of the United States, China, and Russia, bringing the world’s three largest nuclear powers together to discuss dangers they share despite their competing interests.

The scale of their nuclear arsenals gives those discussions global significance. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) estimates that, as of January 2026, Russia possessed approximately 5,420 nuclear warheads, the United States 5,042, and China 620. Together, those inventories accounted for roughly nine out of every ten nuclear warheads worldwide. The American and Russian totals include retired weapons awaiting dismantlement.

Worldwide, SIPRI estimated that 9,745 warheads remain in military stockpiles, with about 4,012 deployed on missiles and aircraft. In its June assessment, the institute warned that countries were increasingly treating nuclear weapons as instruments of national power, reversing decades of efforts to reduce their importance. China’s expanding arsenal adds another dimension to a nuclear balance long dominated by Washington and Moscow.

Trump addressed that shared responsibility at the opening of the meeting, saying the three countries were “uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth.” He also called for lowering the risk that those weapons would be used, while acknowledging how difficult it is for national leaders to surrender weapons they regard as essential to their security.

According to China’s state-run Xinhua news agency, Trump urged the countries to cooperate in preventing nuclear proliferation and averting a nuclear catastrophe. Xinhua also reported that he emphasized dialogue as essential to maintaining stability and achieving peace.

Xi, meanwhile, described nuclear weapons as the “Sword of Damocles” hanging over humanity and called for their eventual prohibition and destruction, according to Xinhua. However, that statement sits alongside Beijing’s continued expansion of its own nuclear forces, underscoring a disconnect between China’s rhetoric and actions.

The meeting concluded with a joint statement titled “Declaration toward Peace.” Its nuclear provisions reaffirmed that nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, and pledged dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing proliferation. Those provisions set out a shared intention, without establishing weapons reductions, inspection requirements, or a negotiating timetable.

The immediate achievement was therefore modest but potentially consequential. Three rival powers publicly committed themselves to further discussion of a danger none can afford to ignore. Turning that commitment into agreements will require difficult negotiations.

While more details of the discussions may emerge, a former senior European diplomat I interviewed saw the meeting as a vindication of Trump’s diplomatic approach.

“Lasting peace benefits Americans and all nations,” the diplomat said. Trump, he argued, “is developing a distinctive diplomatic approach that lays the foundation for such peace.”

At the center of that approach are the personal relationships Trump has cultivated with leaders whose interests often conflict with America’s. The former diplomat said Trump has “built relationships recognized in both Moscow and Beijing” – connections that allow him to engage Xi and Putin directly despite deep disagreements.

“They feel respected by the U.S. president, and that is central,” he added.

Respect alone cannot resolve disputes over territory, trade, or nuclear weapons. It can, however, help create the conditions in which adversaries are willing to discuss them. That is the case for Trump’s approach – maintaining a working relationship with a rival gives him a channel through which to press U.S. interests, explore compromises, and reduce the risk of miscalculation.

The diplomat rejected the suggestion that Trump’s willingness to engage authoritarian leaders amounts to sympathy for their systems of government.

“To label Trump, as some in the European press do, a friend of totalitarians is inaccurate and unfair,” he said. Instead, he sees Trump as “developing a new political style in response to intellectual and technological change.”

Trump is “not only an experienced businessman but also a keen observer,” the diplomat added.

Those are favorable judgments, and the ultimate test will be what these relationships deliver. Yet Shenzhen offered an illustration of their potential value. At a time of sharp disagreements, Trump sat down with two of America’s principal rivals and emerged with a shared commitment to continue discussing nuclear dangers.

For the United States, that creates an opportunity to pursue its interests through sustained engagement at the highest level. For Trump, it strengthens the case that his personal approach to diplomacy can open conversations that deserve to be pursued, even when an immediate agreement remains out of reach.

The former diplomat described the objective as building “the infrastructure of peace, not war.”

“In Shenzhen, the President just made the foundation for peace firmer,” he said.