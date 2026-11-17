The 2026 midterm elections were a rout for the Democrats, including the surprise pickup of nine U.S. Senate seats. The liberal party now has a 56-44 majority in the upper chamber.

Republican hopes to win back control in 2028 face a steep challenge that would likely require the election of a Republican president accompanied by a red wave comparable to the blue wave that hit the conservative party this year. The GOP would need to net at least seven seats, or six seats if they control the tie-breaking vice-presidential vote.

One Senate seat will be contested in 2027, a special election to fill retiring Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar’s seat, which she vacated to be elected governor. Barring an unforeseen development, the liberal candidate will likely win next year in this very blue state.

In 2028, 35 Senate seats will be on the ballot – 34 regularly scheduled elections and one special election in Tennessee, where Republican Marsha Blackburn will vacate her seat to become governor. 18 of these seats are currently held by Republicans, with that number expected to increase to 19 once Blackburn’s replacement is appointed. 15 seats up for grabs are currently held by Democrats. (A 16th Democrat seat will be Ohio, where Democrat Sherrod Brown just defeated Republican Jon Husted in the special election to fill Vice President JD Vance’s old seat.)

Of these 35 seats, 14 are currently considered safe for the GOP, while 10 are considered safe for Democrats. That leaves five Republican and six Democrat seats likely to be competitive.

As of now, the most vulnerable Republican seats appear to be Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Jerry Moran of Kansas, Ted Budd of North Carolina, and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin. Democrats, meanwhile, will be focused on defending Raphael Warnock of Georgia, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Mark Kelly of Arizona, and John Fetterman of Pennsylvania.

One of the most vulnerable incumbents is Fetterman, a maverick who already has an announced “socialist” challenger from his own party. Fetterman, who will be 59 on Election Day 2028, could retire or even switch parties. Other radicals could also challenge liberal Democrat incumbents in 2028 as they did in 2026.

Of course, deciding whether an incumbent is safe or not is especially subjective this far from Election Day. In fact, five of the nine seats Democrats gained in 2026 were rated safe for the GOP at this point in 2024. But, as we now know, 2026 was a wave election.

That is why Republicans will need a wave election of their own in 2028 to regain control. Assuming they keep all of their vulnerable seats and win all of their opponents’ vulnerable seats, they would still be short of a majority. They need several upsets that would now seem shocking.

Notably, Democrats are defending five seats in states that President Trump carried in 2024: Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. But Democrats won big in all of those states this year. Meanwhile, Republicans are defending zero seats in states that Kamala Harris won two years ago, but four seats in states where Democrats won Senate races this year: Kansas, Iowa, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Democrats also won the governorship in Wisconsin.

Another complication in 2028 will be those incumbents who decide to retire.

On the Republican side, there are four incumbents who will be 75 or older by Election Day and whose seats will be up in two years: Chuck Grassley of Iowa (95), John Boozman of Arkansas (77), Mike Crapo of Idaho (77), and John Kennedy of Louisiana (76).

Five Democrats also fall into this category: Dick Blumenthal of Connecticut (82), Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York (77), Ron Wyden of Oregon (79), Peter Welch of Vermont (81), and Patty Murray of Washington (78).

Four more senators up for re-election in 2028 will be 70-74 years old. All of them are Republicans: John Hoeven of North Dakota, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Jerry Moran of Kansas, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. Not all will retire, but some may. Hoeven is the only one that occupies a safe seat.

Senate races usually require more lead time because a great deal of money is necessary to run even in a small state. Experienced Senate campaign staffers are relatively few in number and will be signed on quickly. Many challengers will announce in the next few months. Others will declare their candidacies soon after incumbent retirement announcements.

Predicting whether or not Republicans will regain control of the Senate in 2029 might not be credibly possible now, but the statistical challenge the GOP faces in doing so cannot be ignored in the wake of the 2026 midterm elections.

Post-Trump Republican politics almost certainly will be very different from the era from 2016 to 2028. The next presidential election will test whether Democrat gains this year are temporary or more long-lasting. As always, the quality of candidates will matter a great deal.

The conservative party cannot waste any time now in preparing for the next national elections.