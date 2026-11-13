Texas Democrat lawmakers have filed at least 23 firearm-related bills ahead of the 90th legislative session, proposing restrictions on firearm purchases, new background-check requirements, and the implementation of red-flag laws.

The proposals also include measures targeting firearm possession by sex offenders, increasing criminal penalties for certain firearm-related offenses, and expanding local governments’ authority to regulate firearm carry in certain places.

Red-Flag Orders and Firearm Confiscation

Democrat state Rep. Ann Johnson filed House Bill 218, which would establish a red-flag order allowing certain people to petition a court to temporarily prohibit someone from purchasing or owning a firearm.

Under her bill, a judge could issue an order without notifying the individual or holding a hearing first if there is reasonable cause to believe a person possessing a firearm poses an immediate and present danger. If a person were to violate the order, it would result in a Class A misdemeanor.

If Johnson’s bill were to pass, it would also repeal Chapter 7C of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which was implemented in 2025 and prohibited state and local governments, including courts, from enforcing red-flag laws.

Restrictions on Firearm Purchases and Transfers

Democrat state Rep. Suleman Lalani filed House Bill 606, which would broadly prohibit individuals under the age of 21 from purchasing or possessing a firearm. It would also prohibit transferring firearms to individuals under 21 and create criminal penalties for those who do so.

Lalani also filed House Bill 610, a bill that would prohibit selling, renting, leasing, loaning, or giving a firearm to someone under the age of 21. Unlike HB 606, this bill focuses on transferring firearms.

Democrat state Rep. Joe Moody filed House Bill 173, which would prohibit transferring certain semiautomatic rifles to individuals younger than 21. The bill would cover rifles that are semiautomatic, accept detachable magazines, and use ammunition larger than .22 caliber.

Exceptions are made for transfers to peace officers, current or honorably discharged military members, and certain temporary loan activities such as hunting or shooting at a gun range.

Democrat state Rep. Rafael Anchía filed House Bill 857, which is another version of Moody’s bill.

Democrat state Rep. Pooja Sethi, who was elected to represent Texas House District 47 on Nov. 3, filed another firearm transfer restriction bill, House Bill 771. Her bill is like Moody’s and Anchía’s, but it does not include exceptions.

Democrat state Rep. Ron Reynolds filed House Bill 806, which would raise the minimum age for receiving a semiautomatic rifle to 21 and would increase the criminal penalty for those who violate it.

In the Texas Senate, state Sen. Judith Zaffirini filed Senate Bill 80, which would prohibit certain transfers, purchases, and possessions of firearms classified as assault weapons.

Her bill would encompass firearms, including semiautomatic centerfire rifles, semiautomatic shotguns, semiautomatic pistols, revolving-cylinder shotguns, and parts and conversion kits that could be used to make or convert a firearm into one of the weapons listed.

Firearm Restrictions for Sex Offenders and Others

Lalani filed House Bill 576, which would prohibit registered sex offenders whose registration is based on an offense committed on or after Sept. 1, 2027, from purchasing a firearm. If passed, the bill would not apply to offenders who committed a crime before Sept. 1, 2027.

Lalani also filed House Bill 612, which would also prohibit sex offenders from possessing a firearm.

Moody filed House Bill 660, which would require those who are already prohibited by law from owning a firearm to dispose of firearms they own, possess, or control.

Background Checks, Firearm Sales Reporting, and Magazine Transfers

Lalani filed House Bill 613, a bill that would require background checks for private firearm transfers. Under the proposed legislation, a person who is not a federally licensed firearms dealer would have to either complete the transfer through a licensed firearm dealer or have a licensed dealer conduct a National Instant Criminal Background Check.

The bill would make violations a Class A misdemeanor.

Moody filed three bills relating to background checks and magazine transfers, including House Bill 618, which would prohibit transferring firearm magazines to individuals who are legally prohibited from possessing the type of firearm the magazine is for.

He also filed House Bill 659, which would require a federally licensed firearm dealer to report certain sales or transfers involving multiple firearms or firearm magazines to law enforcement.

Increased Penalties for Child Access and Firearm Discharge

Lalani proposed House Bill 609, which would increase the criminal penalty for making a firearm accessible to a child. The current law concerns making a firearm accessible to a child younger than 17 under specified circumstances. The new proposal would increase the punishment from a Class C misdemeanor to a Class A.

Moody proposed House Bill 658, which would change how the offense of making a firearm accessible to a child is prosecuted and punished.

Sethi filed House Bill 776, which addresses firearm-related offenses that can result in a student’s expulsion from school. The bill specifically covers possessing, carrying, exhibiting, or using a firearm on school property or within 1,000 feet of school property.

Local Government Authority Over Firearms

Democrat state Rep. Erin Gámez filed House Bill 712, which would give certain municipalities and counties the authority to regulate or prohibit carrying firearms on the premises of libraries they establish and operate.

Under current state law, there are preemption laws that limit the ability of local governments to regulate firearms.

In state government, Democrats are now in control of the House, but Republicans still hold a slim majority in the Senate, making it unlikely that any of the firearm restriction bills could make it out of the Senate and onto the governor’s desk.

Texas Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa cannot overturn constitutional carry in the state through an executive order, as changes to state law require legislation and must comply with state and federal protections.

The Texas Legislature convenes Jan. 12, 2027.

Reprinted with Permission from The Daily Signal - By Emily Medeiros