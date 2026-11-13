New Marketplace options for 2027 could help Americans under age 65 find affordable coverage, with more plans, potential subsidies, and additional ways to save.

Health insurance can be expensive, especially if you're self-employed, retiring before age 65, or don't have coverage through an employer. But what if you could find a plan for $50 a month or less? According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), more than 75% of Americans shopping through HealthCare.gov will have access to plans at or below that price point in 2027.

With Marketplace Open Enrollment underway, now is a great time to explore your options. From lower-cost plans to expanded Health Savings Account (HSA) opportunities, there may be more ways to save than you realize.

Affordable Marketplace Coverage for 2027

This year, millions of eligible Marketplace shoppers will have access to financial assistance that can significantly reduce their monthly premiums. In fact, CMS reports that Americans eligible for premium tax credits will have access to a plan with nearly 90% of its lowest-cost premium covered by the federal government.

Of course, not everyone will qualify for a $50 monthly premium. Your actual costs depend on your income, household size, age, location, and the coverage you choose. But, if you’ve found Marketplace health insurance to be too expensive in the past, now is the time to take another look at it.

More Choices = More Opportunities to Save

Finding affordable health insurance isn't always easy. You might discover a plan with a great monthly premium, only to realize it has a high deductible or doesn't cover your preferred doctor. Fortunately, Marketplace shoppers will have plenty of options to compare in 2027.

In 2027, families using HealthCare.gov will have access to a broad selection of plans to choose from. On average, Americans have access to 100 different plans and five to six different insurance companies, according to the CMS.

The Trump administration has emphasized expanding healthcare choices, increasing price transparency, and helping Americans take greater control of their medical expenses. But with so many plans available, how do you know which one is right for you?

The key is to look beyond the monthly premium. Consider your deductible, prescription costs, provider network, and how often you expect to need medical care. A cheaper monthly premium doesn't always mean a cheaper plan overall.

More Ways to Save With Health Savings Accounts

Another important change for 2027 is the expanded availability of Health Savings Account (HSA)-eligible plans. An HSA lets eligible individuals set aside money for qualified medical expenses while enjoying valuable tax advantages. These funds can help pay for deductibles, copayments, prescriptions, and other eligible healthcare costs.

Thanks to changes included in the Trump administration's Working Families Tax Cuts legislation, more Marketplace plans now qualify for HSAs. CMS reports that eligible Marketplace shoppers will have access to an average of 35 HSA-eligible plans in 2027, a significant increase over previous years.

For adults ages 55 to 64, HSAs may be especially appealing. Eligible individuals can make an additional $1,000 annual catch-up contribution beyond the standard HSA contribution limit. That means more opportunities to set aside tax-advantaged money for healthcare expenses before reaching Medicare eligibility.

Keep in mind that HSA eligibility depends on your coverage and other IRS requirements. AMAC’s licensed insurance professionals can help you determine whether an HSA-compatible plan makes sense for your situation.

Could a Catastrophic Plan Be Right for You?

If you're generally healthy and want protection against major medical expenses, a catastrophic health insurance plan may be worth considering. These plans typically have lower monthly premiums but higher deductibles. They cover certain preventive services without copayments and protect individuals with pre-existing conditions.

However, catastrophic plans aren't right for everyone. Eligibility restrictions apply, and premium tax credits generally can't be used to lower their premiums. If you regularly see specialists, take expensive prescriptions, or anticipate significant medical expenses, another type of plan may offer better overall value.

Don't Make These Common Health Insurance Mistakes

When shopping for coverage, it's tempting to focus on finding the lowest monthly payment. But overlooking the details could lead to unexpected expenses later.

Before choosing a plan, ask yourself:

Are my doctors in-network? Make sure your preferred physicians and specialists participate in the plan.

Make sure your preferred physicians and specialists participate in the plan. Are my prescriptions covered? Check the plan's drug list and what you'll pay at the pharmacy.

Check the plan's drug list and what you'll pay at the pharmacy. How much is the deductible? Understand what you'll need to pay before certain insurance benefits kick in.

Understand what you'll need to pay before certain insurance benefits kick in. What's my out-of-pocket maximum? Know how much you could be responsible for if you need extensive medical care.

Know how much you could be responsible for if you need extensive medical care. Could I qualify for a subsidy? Premium tax credits may help lower your monthly costs.

Premium tax credits may help lower your monthly costs. Would an HSA-eligible plan benefit me? Consider whether the tax advantages and coverage structure fit your needs.

Even if you already have Marketplace coverage, don't assume your current plan is still your best option. Premiums, provider networks, and benefits can change from year to year. Taking time to compare your choices could help you find better coverage or avoid paying more than necessary.

When Is the Deadline to Enroll In Marketplace Health Insurance for 2027?

Marketplace Open Enrollment runs from November 1, 2026, through January 15, 2027.

However, there's an important deadline to remember if you want your coverage to begin at the start of the year.

If you enroll by December 15, 2026 , your coverage can begin January 1, 2027.

, your coverage can begin January 1, 2027. If you enroll between December 16, 2026, and January 15, 2027, your coverage can begin February 1, 2027.

You'll also need to pay your first premium for coverage to take effect. Some state-based Marketplaces have different deadlines, so be sure to check the rules where you live.

Once Open Enrollment ends, you'll generally need to qualify for a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) to sign up for coverage. Certain life events, such as losing other health insurance, getting married, or moving, may make you eligible.

Let AMAC Help You Find Affordable Coverage

With more Marketplace plans, expanded HSA options, and potential financial assistance available for 2027, now is the time to see what you could save. But comparing dozens of health insurance plans can be overwhelming, especially when you're trying to balance premiums, deductibles, prescription costs, and doctor networks.

The good news? You don't have to figure it all out alone.

AMAC's trusted insurance professionals can help you compare Marketplace plans, explore potential subsidies, and review coverage for your preferred doctors and prescriptions—all at no cost to you!

Whether you're self-employed, retiring before age 65, or helping a loved one find coverage, AMAC can help you explore options that fit your needs and budget.

Could you qualify for health insurance at $50 a month or less? There's only one way to find out!

Connect with AMAC’s trusted insurance advisors today at 1-888-623-9595 or click below to request your free quote.