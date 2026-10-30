Need health insurance for yourself or your family? Marketplace Open Enrollment starts this Sunday, November 1!

This is your opportunity to explore affordable health coverage for 2027. If you're uninsured, self-employed, or paying too much for coverage, now is the time to see what's available—and whether you qualify for financial help to lower your monthly costs.

Here's what you need to know to compare plans, check your eligibility for subsidies, and find coverage that fits your family's needs and budget.

What Is Marketplace Health Insurance?

The health insurance Marketplace, created under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), helps individuals and families shop for health insurance in one place. Here you can compare plans, review costs, check your eligibility for subsidies, and apply for coverage.

All Marketplace plans cover essential health benefits, including doctor visits, hospital stays, prescription medications, emergency services, mental health care, and maternity care. While costs and provider choices vary by plan, these basic categories of care are included.

Marketplace coverage can be especially helpful if you're self-employed, work part-time, own a small business, or have a job that doesn't offer health insurance. It's also an option for families who need coverage and people who aren't yet eligible for Medicare.

When Can You Sign Up for Marketplace Coverage?

Open Enrollment for 2027 Marketplace coverage runs from November 1, 2026, through January 15, 2027. This is your annual opportunity to sign up for health insurance or make changes to an existing plan.

However, if you want your coverage to begin January 1, be sure to enroll by December 15. If you enroll between December 16 and January 15, your coverage generally begins February 1. Some state-run Marketplaces have different deadlines, so check your state's requirements.

If you need coverage outside Open Enrollment, you may qualify for a Special Enrollment Period (SEP). Certain life changes, such as losing employer-sponsored insurance, getting married, moving, or having a baby, may allow you to enroll at another time.

Can You Get Help Paying for Insurance?

One of the biggest benefits of the Marketplace is the possibility of financial assistance. Eligible households may receive a premium tax credit, often called a subsidy, to help lower their monthly insurance costs. The amount depends on factors such as your estimated household income, family size, and the cost of qualifying plans in your area.

For example, a family of four may qualify for a different amount of financial assistance than a single adult earning the same income. Eligibility also depends on whether you have access to other qualifying coverage, such as affordable employer-sponsored insurance.

Some households may also qualify for additional savings on deductibles, copayments, and other out-of-pocket expenses when they choose an eligible Silver plan. The easiest way to find out what help is available is to complete a Marketplace application. You'll see whether you qualify for savings before choosing a plan.

Note: Be as accurate as possible when estimating your income. If your earnings change during the year, update your Marketplace application. This helps keep your financial assistance accurate and reduces the chance of an unexpected tax bill.

What You'll Need Before You Apply

Getting started is easier when you have a few basic details ready.

You'll need the names, birth dates, and Social Security numbers (if applicable) of household members applying for coverage. You should also have your address, information about any current health insurance, and an estimate of your household income for 2027.

Recent pay stubs, tax returns, or self-employment records can help you estimate your earnings. If your income changes from month to month, use your best estimate for the full year.

How to Enroll in Marketplace Coverage

Once you're ready, here’s how you can enroll:

Visit HealthCare.gov. Create an account or sign in to your existing one. If your state operates its own Marketplace, you'll be directed to the appropriate website. Complete your application. Enter your household information, estimated income, and details about who needs coverage. The Marketplace will determine your eligibility for coverage and available financial assistance. Compare your plans. Look beyond the monthly premium. Check deductibles, copayments, prescription drug coverage, and whether your preferred doctors and hospitals participate in the plan's network. Choose a plan and make your payment. After selecting coverage, pay your first premium directly to the insurance company by its deadline. Your coverage generally won't take effect until that payment is made.

Choosing the right coverage is an important decision that requires thoughtful planning. The plan you choose now can affect your access to healthcare providers, out-of-pocket costs, and peace of mind in the year ahead.

Whether you want to confirm you’ve made the right choice or prefer a licensed insurance agent to walk you through the process, we’re here to help! Getting guidance from a trusted AMAC insurance advisor is quick, easy, and always free.

Tip: Don't Choose a Plan Based on Premium Alone!

If you already have Marketplace insurance, don't assume your current plan is still your best choice. Premiums, provider networks, and benefits can change from year to year. Reviewing your options could help you avoid unnecessary expenses.

A lower monthly premium may sound appealing, especially when you're trying to manage household expenses. But the cheapest plan isn't always the most affordable once you start using it. Consider how often your family visits the doctor, whether anyone takes regular prescriptions, and how much you could afford to pay out of pocket if an unexpected medical expense comes up.

For example, a plan with a slightly higher monthly premium but a lower deductible may make more sense for a family that needs regular medical care. The goal is to find coverage that works for both your health and your household budget.

Ready to Explore Your Health Insurance Options?

Choosing health insurance can feel complicated, but you don't have to figure it out alone. AMAC's trusted insurance professionals can help you explore Marketplace plans, understand potential subsidies, and compare coverage options to find what works best for you and your family

With Open Enrollment beginning November 1, now is the perfect time to speak with an AMAC insurance professional to review your options and prepare for the year ahead

Want to Learn More About ACA Open Enrollment?

Watch our informative ACA Open Enrollment webinar to learn more about your coverage options, important enrollment deadlines, and what to consider when choosing a health insurance plan for 2027.