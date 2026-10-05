Hint: It Is an Organized Democratic Effort.

Think back to the COVID era and recall how the government became uncomfortably involved in your healthcare; a governor, appointed public health chief, or even a mayor could mandate social distancing, masks, vaccines, and business closures, stripping you of personal liberty. While COVID has faded into the background, a political movement to invasively manage healthcare still advances.

Imagine Congress made up largely of doctors and scientists with a strong leftist agenda. The political action committee (PAC) 3.14 Action exists to politically train and elect more Democrat doctors and scientists to Congress. Its 2026 goal is to flip 28 Republican congressional seats. The PAC is "Electing Democratic scientists and doctors who will stand up to Trump and RFK Jr.," according to its website.

Among the PAC’s candidates is emergency room doctor Amish Shah, who is battling Republican Jay Feely, a former NFL football player and TV sports analyst. They are vying for Arizona’s Congressional District 1, an open seat being vacated by Republican David Schweikert, who is not seeking another term.

Exploiting Trust

The 3.14 Action strategy is simple: exploit public trust in doctors to sell voters on leftist agendas like on-demand abortion and restrictive climate policies. It’s a classic "trust the science" angle. Trust is why so many of its medical candidates, including Shah, pose in white coats with a stethoscope wrapped around their necks. These tools are only needed in a clinical setting, or as political props to establish credibility and authority. In his advertising, Shah more often talks about his credentials as a doctor instead of saying what he will do for voters.

In June, Shah joined a press conference with Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, a nurse by trade, who had not yet dropped out of the gubernatorial race. At the event organized by 3.14 Action and Protect Our Care, they discussed the "dangerous leadership vacuum at the Trump-RFK Jr.-[Department of Health and Human Services] that has put American lives at risk amid round after round of serious public health threats, including measles, Hantavirus, and Ebola."

It was a news pitch only a deep-pocket vaccine manufacturer could love—and a cloaked campaign effort. Nowhere did the speakers mention running for office, but they got their names out there, and some nice sound bites for social media. Speaking as medical authorities, the "then-clandestine" candidates were looking to shape public opinion—telling you what to think about vaccine policy.

A series of similar, bogus press conferences in Pennsylvania replicated this pattern, as Restoration News recently reported. In that case, a few people with medical backgrounds gathered to speak at Protect Our Care/3.14 Action press conferences to rail against a Trump vaccine policy change. Not mentioned in that series of press conferences: all the speakers are running campaigns for office with financial or in-kind support from 3.14 Action. Who do you think writes the candidates’ agendas?

Shared Agenda

Shah has received at least $59,000 in spending money from 3.14 Action in this election cycle, plus a $300,000 television ad. The PAC advises Shah’s team on “day-to-day political, communications, and organizing activities,” according to its website. Shah also ran in 2014 when the PAC gave him $80,000, and he came within a whisper (3 percent margin) of winning.

The 3.14 Action PAC also supports Dr. Amelia Gallitano in the Arizona Legislature. She is a professor at the University of Arizona.

Other candidates benefiting from 3.14 Action involvement include Abdul El-Sayed, the radical, Democratic Socialists of America (DSA)-connected candidate for Michigan Senate. El-Sayed holds a medical degree but has never practiced medicine. Annie Andrews, a South Carolina pediatrician, seeks the Senate seat left open when Republican Lindsey Graham died. She faces Darline Graham, Lindsey’s sister, who is completing the term after his July death.

Another PAC beneficiary is Princeton plastic surgeon Adam Hamawy, a socialist, who hopes to keep New Jersey’s Congressional District 12 blue. U.S. Rep. Bonnie Coleman (D) is retiring. He faces Republican attorney Gregg Mele in the overwhelmingly Democratic district. Hamawy, reportedly, had a years-long friendship with the "blind sheikh," who is serving life in prison for participating in the1993 World Trade Center bombing.

Thinking Candidate

Shah checks all the Democrat medical boxes. In 2022, as a state legislator, he voted against a bill that would have prevented doctors from removing breasts from girls who "identify as boys." He is pro-abortion and has fought against attempts to curtail the abortion drug mifepristone.

Shah wants a fully government-funded healthcare system, just like in Canada, where they put down sick grandparents like an old dog that soiled the rug one too many times.

Public health permeates every aspect of life, gun control, food access, healthy housing, crime—any topic can go back to health and get boosted with the trusty advice of a doctor/politician. Medically trained candidates say things like, “Let’s put politics aside and be serious; this is about your health,” before dropping some policy view requiring public buy-in. The PAC has already written the script for candidates it funds.

Wouldn’t it be better to choose a candidate who can think on their feet and respond to issues independent of their doctor’s club?

If you don’t want a world that feels like the COVID era—oppressive rules and unsustainable government spending—beware of candidates whose every pitch starts with “I’m a doctor,” and ends with a press release from 3.14 Action. Nothing wrong with being a doctor. But the white coat is not enough to earn the public’s trust because it is not the entire story. Shah, and every other candidate dependent on 3.14 Action, has embraced corporate medicine’s far-left, culture-changing agenda.

Reprinted with Permission from Restoration News - By Beth Brelje