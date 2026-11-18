Someone asked me, what have you learned running for Governor? They expected process. “Get up early and go to bed late.” “Do two to six events each day.” “Answer every question truthfully.” “Emphasize property taxes and electricity costs over social issues.” “Truth is the casualty of efforts to convey it.” But those are not the big thing. The big thing is this: People are hurting.

What I really learned – from 30,000 Mainers met in small groups – is how much pain exists, invisible except to caring eyes. I learned how many blame the state.

That was profound. Many see government as the problem, out of touch, uncaring, unresponsive, poorly managed, lacking empathy, unapologetically corrupt.

Many were living examples. Under a Bangor bridge, a toothless, articulate, depressed yet talented man, once a top laser cutter for a wood products company, said the state took his ten-year-old son; he lost his job and house and is penniless.

A strong woman with three well-behaved children lives in a car near Machias. She lost her home to taxes and energy costs. She hopes to work, cannot find an employer, and is barely holding life together for her three children.

In Lewiston, a can-do recovery believer – no help from the state, no 24-7 assistance on federal grants – put his life savings into saving lives. On his doors are pictures of smiling young people – all dead. They remind him of his mission.

In Portland, a Navy veteran in a wheelchair gave me a couple of hours. Homeless, he has no addiction. An hour into our relationship – everyone is a relationship – I learned he lost his daughter to heroin. He nurses an abscessed leg, state useless.

In Maine’s largest city, Portland, another man runs an addiction center created by him, with no state help. Blocks away, dozens of state-provided needles, human feces.

In Windham, a recovery center for women – including with children – gave me several hours, explained success despite what seems like state indifference, how they persevere, want to expand, struggle to get grants – have saved countless lives.

In Bridgton, a self-sustaining recovery center faces similar bureaucracy, yet has a decades-long record for saving lives. No governor has ever bothered to visit.

Farmers from Leeds to Aroostook, dairy to broccoli, are on the verge of going out of business, overtaxed, overregulated, bureaucracy and legal fees pounding them. One sat with me, his wife and children around him, seeking hope, deeply in debt, markets collapsing, state nowhere to be seen.

Lobstermen are instructed how and where to lobster, tracked by GPS, buried with reports, blamed for whale deaths, forced to limit catches, not use certain bait, fined for teaching teens the heritage trade, sidelined by experts who never pulled a trap.

A million solar panels, pushed by rich politicians who care nothing about history or scenery, suffocate ratepayers. They left seniors on fixed incomes helpless. In Lisbon, widows wept, unable to recover from bankrupt state-pushed vendors.

Statewide, parents met me – with siblings, grandparents, teachers – to tell me they had lost children to fentanyl, heroin, meth, and crack-cocaine, as the epidemic rages and the state pushes reduced penalties, punishes police, and underfunds recovery.

In two years, hundreds of hugs went to those who lost loved ones to addiction and drug gangs, even as asylum seekers here by illegal entry, many with records, were housed, got cash cards, free medical care, and were hidden from federal law enforcement.

Perhaps the most significant lesson learned over two years is – despite having solutions – that problems persist if we harden our hearts, miss the people. A time is coming when we can no longer do that.

I am reminded of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s “The Little Prince.” “And now here is my secret, a very simple secret: It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye.” When we finally do that, we will fix things.