Much is written about leadership, but the national turn– echoed in states that elected overwhelmingly socialist-leaning candidates up and down the ballot – has little to do with leadership. The midterms were about anger with President Trump, not choosing on merit.

National polls – taken in all 50 states – show this was a referendum on President Trump, and not on his historic leadership between 2016 and 2020 or policies like border security and reduced drug trafficking, but on high gas prices driven by the Iran conflict, tariffs on Canada, and his character.

So profound was the anti-Trump vote, mirrored by a spike in pro-socialist voting, that numbers are standard deviations outside the norm. While Trump was elected and reelected on economic, patriotic, and public safety themes, the country is exhausted by his on-the-fly leadership style.

Trump’s successes and failures will be debated for years, based on what people have seen and felt, but this election was clear. Early successes – and initially popular moves against China and Iran – turned into liabilities. His provocative style put off Gen Z and older voters who stayed home.

National AP polls show how Trump “figured into” midterm voting – with 41 percent of White voters punishing all Republicans to “express dissatisfaction with Trump,” while 61 percent of Black Americans did so, 53 percent of Hispanic voters did so, and 48 percent of Other voters did so.

The effect was an election that turned on one issue: Trump’s present leadership and perceived failures. The entire election was about Trump, with many who had voted for him in three prior cycles staying home. Indeed, 35 percent of prior Trump voters did not vote, accounting for 15 percent of the overall swing away from otherwise credible, effective, and experienced Republican candidates.

Flipped on its head, what is it that Americans should want? What is good leadership? What should be the basis for choosing leaders who restore responsibility, confidence, integrity, and outcomes?

The answer is not hard. It begins with reminding voters that informed voting still matters – more than ever as we seem awash in emotionalism, misinformation, and anti-constitutional rhetoric.

The mission is to identify good candidates – those with proven integrity, experience, education, principle, and outcome creation – not the reverse. Looking away from those qualities to vent our spleen, showing hatred or distaste for one candidate by rejecting his party is not informed voting.

Good candidates volunteer detailed plans, discuss them openly, and invite critics. They are not two-dimensional but have depth, are bold and spontaneous, showcase an ability to debate and follow through with enthusiasm. They are trustworthy, approachable, and consistent. That is not what people went to the polls to do during this midterm; they went – or stayed home – to punish Trump.

So, what do good leaders do – and how do we find them in the future? First, we must care about the process, get back to picking the best from a pool of options, and then ask a handful of questions.

Looking ahead, when we pick leaders at any level for government service, we should ask: Do they have the character to lead? Have they been battle-tested? Have they proven to be people of character, or are they self-serving? Do they dodge the hard questions; are they actors or real?

Do they inspire young people to be their best, envision achievement, believe in themselves, turn into the wind, choose “the hard things,” and work to realize dreams? Do they empower citizens of all ages, challenge them while giving opportunities, or do they push dependence, sloth, lawlessness?

Do they admit errors when made, have humility, recommit to change when needed, work each day with all parties on real solutions, not some easy ticket to reelection? Do they serve selflessly or selfishly, go after corruption or tolerate it – let alone participate in it?

Do they stay close to the people, listen with heart and empathy, or do they assume their role, project entitlement, think that money, name, or status justify their position?

Do they objectively deliver or just spout words, often covering up failure and non-delivery with “piecrust promises,” those easily made, easily broken? Do they choose truth and life-saving action over ideology, posturing and party loyalty?