A shocking new report from George Washington University (GWU) has revealed an ongoing and intensive campaign from the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) to influence public K-12 schools in the United States. CAIR is an Islamist organization with alarming connections to extremist groups and figures that has continued to grow more powerful in recent years.

Founded in Washington, D.C., in 1994, CAIR claims to be a Muslim civil rights and advocacy nonprofit with affiliates throughout the country. But almost immediately after being established, CAIR drew scrutiny during federal prosecution of the Holy Land Foundation prosecution, in which that group’s leaders were convicted of providing material support to Hamas.

A federal district judge found ample evidence of associations between CAIR, Hamas, and the foundation, and prosecutors named CAIR as an unindicted co-conspirator in the case. The FBI restricted its contacts with CAIR in 2008, citing in part trial evidence linking CAIR leaders to Hamas.

CAIR came under renewed scrutiny in December 2023, when the Biden White House removed it from a list of organizations that had made commitments under the national strategy to counter antisemitism. The move followed remarks by CAIR co-founder and executive director Nihad Awad, who said he was “happy to see people breaking the siege” while discussing the October 7 massacre of more than 1,200 innocent civilians.

At least two men previously affiliated with CAIR have also been convicted in federal cases involving U.S.-designated terrorist groups. Ghassan Elashi, whom Texas officials identify as a founding board member of CAIR’s Texas chapter, was sentenced to 65 years in prison in 2009 for offenses that included providing material support to Hamas. Randall “Ismail” Royer, a former CAIR civil rights coordinator, was also sentenced to 20 years in 2004 after pleading guilty to firearms and explosives offenses and admitting that he helped four men gain entry to a terrorist training camp in Pakistan.

The GWU report, titled “The Long Game: CAIR’s Campaign to Influence K-12 Education,” is authored by David Collins, a retired FBI special agent with 30 years of counterterrorism experience, and Asher Stern, a researcher at the GWU Program on Extremism.

The researchers say that CAIR is influencing U.S. schools by introducing students to conflicts in the Middle East, particularly the Israel-Hamas war, through educational content promoting a extremist perspectives. One brochure that CAIR provided to schools claims that its materials will “foster a positive educational experience and strengthen a sense of belonging.”

In reality, the researchers say that CAIR’s materials demonize Israel, the United States, and the West while portraying terrorist groups as misunderstood victims.

The report traces how CAIR and its local chapters have tried to shape what public schools teach and how they respond to disputes over Israel and Palestine. They have given parents letters to send to schools, offered resources and training to educators, pushed for changes to state curriculum guidance, and even backed legislation. The authors found that CAIR gained access to school and state officials in several specific cases.

Five days after the Hamas-led October 7 attack, for instance, CAIR Philadelphia published a letter template for parents to send to schools that had issued statements supporting Israel. The letter described Israel as an “apartheid state,” Gaza as an “open-air prison,” and Israeli actions as “war crimes.”

CAIR’s Philadelphia chapter also held a legal-rights workshop for “Philadelphia Educators for Palestine” in 2024. A year later, it co-sponsored a panel titled “Zionism Is Racism,” hosted by “Philadelphia Parents for Palestine.” The parent group says it wants the school district to add Palestinian, Arab American, and Muslim perspectives to the curriculum and remove materials it considers rooted in “Zionist teachings and agenda.”

In a broader set of materials, CAIR California dated the “occupation” of Palestine to 1948, the year Israel was established.

In August 2026, CAIR also expanded its national campus advocacy campaign to K–12 schools. Its “back-to-school guide” offers sample scripts for talking about Gaza with children as young as five. The scripts focus on “suffering,” and human rights while leaving Israel, Hamas, and October 7 unnamed.

Later in the guide, CAIR asks educators to have students explore terms such as “apartheid,” “genocide,” and “terrorism.” The authors cite those choices as examples of the guide moving from “civil rights advice” into “political framing.”

Washington state offered the strongest evidence that CAIR gained access to a state education process, the researchers say. CAIR’s Washington chapter said it spent months exchanging revisions with the state education agency before the agency adopted replacement guidance on antisemitism, Islamophobia, discriminatory harassment, student protests, and political speech. Public records confirm that the state adopted the guidance.

The authors say the clearest pattern is CAIR’s ability to reach the people who develop school guidance, choose classroom materials, and set policy. They call on education officials to make that process visible by disclosing what outside groups propose, what evidence officials consider, and which changes they accept.

To understand how serious a threat CAIR’s growing influence in American schools could pose, look at what students under the Palestinian Authority and Islamist regimes elsewhere in the Middle East have been taught for years. Experts I spoke to warned that lessons portraying Israel’s existence as an injustice can deepen hostility and make peaceful coexistence impossible. They see a similar pattern in the way CAIR’s materials frame Middle East conflicts.

The issue of indoctrination through hatred and violence in Palestinian schools drew global attention in September 2000, when Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel spoke out against it. Then, in 2001, Itamar Marcus, founder of Palestinian Media Watch, published an investigative report on Palestinian schools. Marcus said books used in those schools portrayed Israel as an enemy that stole Palestinian land, not a potential neighbor for peace, and “teach neither acceptance of Israel’s existence nor tolerance of individual Jews.”

In 2007, then-Senator Hillary Clinton described the school curricula used in Judea and Samaria as a barrier to peace. She pointed out that Israel was omitted from these materials, encouraging children to “idealize… a world without Israel,” which she called “a message of pessimism and fatalism.” Yet now her party refuses to call out the same threat here at home.

“These educational materials have been shown to further divide and alienate,” said retired General Efraim Sneh, a former Knesset member and minister in Prime Minister Itzhak Rabin’s government, who was deeply involved in the Oslo Accords negotiations. “A solid set of core values should guide the educational system.”

The message is more subtle in the United States, but the intended effect of that framing is the same – to cast Israel and its Western supporters as oppressors and invite students to view Hamas’s violence as an act of liberation. That is not something American schools – or parents – should tolerate.