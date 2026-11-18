Senate Republicans on Tuesday advanced three more of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees, while almost two dozen await final confirmation before Democrats take control in January.

Twenty-two Trump-nominated judges, including several appeals court nominees, await a full Senate vote as the clock ticks down in the lame-duck session. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said Monday that Republicans have “six that are teed up” to be confirmed.

He faulted Democrats for using what he called unprecedented procedural maneuvers to block noncontroversial lower-court nominations.

“We’re going to continue our aggressive pace for the remainder of this year because when Democrats take control of the Senate next year, our job is going to get a lot harder,” Thune said. “But there’s time left on the clock for this Republican majority, and we intend to use it.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance three district judge nominees on Tuesday: Robert E. Long Jr. to the Middle District of Florida; Peter M. Mansfield to the Eastern District of Louisiana; and Jesus A. Osete to the Western District of Missouri. Long is a Florida state judge; Mansfield and Osete are Justice Department lawyers.

In addition, the full Senate was set to vote Tuesday afternoon on the confirmation of U.S. District Judge Anna St. John of Louisiana for the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. If St. John is confirmed, that still leaves 21 outstanding judicial nominations.

The Senate is in session this week and again from Nov. 30 through Dec. 18.

Tuesday’s hearing schedule included several other nominations that Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, tabled until a later time: Trevor Scott Pemberton, whom Trump nominated to be a judge for the Northern District of Oklahoma, and Zachary Paul West, tapped to be a judge for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

“Today’s judicial nominees are highly qualified,” Grassley said. “Their track records demonstrate a commitment to the Constitution and the rule of law. I’m confident that they will preside over cases without fear or favor.”

Senate Republicans had already confirmed two judges in the past week: Colorado U.S. District Judge Daniel Domenico to the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and Alabama Supreme Court Justice Gregory Cook to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama.

Another nomination was withdrawn last week.

On Nov. 10, Trump withdrew Lee Rudofsky’s nomination to serve on the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after it drew opposition from some Republicans, including Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. Trump instead tapped Arkansas Supreme Court Justice J. Cody Hiland for the circuit court.

In Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and second-ranking Senate Democrat, complained in a floor speech that Republicans “violated multiple committee norms to confirm their unqualified judicial nominees as fast as possible.”

In November 2024, then-President Joe Biden still had 31 pending judicial nominations, and then-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “We are going to get as many done as we can,” before Republicans took over the Senate and Trump became president again in January 2025.

In a bipartisan deal in December 2024, Democrats gave up four appeals court nominees in exchange for Republicans agreeing to a quicker confirmation of district court nominees.

Reprinted with Permission from Daily Signal - by Fred Lucas