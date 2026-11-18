Democrats are plotting to abolish the Electoral College, claiming that the system the country has used to elect the President since the Constitution was ratified in 1788 is antiquated and undemocratic. The Founding Fathers explicitly cautioned against the same arguments Democrats are now making – and the country would do well to heed their warning.

When Americans cast their ballot for president every four years, they are actually voting for a slate of electors pledged to support a specific presidential ticket. Each state has a number of electors equal to its representatives in Congress – all members of the House plus two senators. There are 538 total electors, meaning that a candidate needs 270 to win.

Sometimes, this means that the winner of the national popular vote doesn’t win the presidency. This has happened twice this century, in 2000 and 2016 – in both cases handing the White House to a Republican.

Democrats, of course, declare that this must mean the whole system is horribly unfair. But changing the system to elect the president would require a constitutional amendment – a nearly impossible lift.

Enter the “National Popular Vote Interstate Compact” (NPVIC), a clever end-run around the Constitution that effectively renders the Electoral College null and void. Under NPVIC, states pledge to award their electoral votes to whichever candidate wins the national popular vote, regardless of whether that candidate wins a majority in each member state.

For instance, the most recent state to enter into NPVIC was Virginia. If the compact had been in effect in 2024, Virginia would have pledged its 13 electoral votes to President Trump, despite the fact that Kamala Harris carried the state by six points.

The compact only takes effect once the total number of electoral votes of the states in it reaches 270. Once that happens, presidential elections become de facto majority-rules contests.

Currently, states totaling 222 electoral votes have signed on to the NPVIC. Following the midterm elections this year, however, six more states have flipped to complete Democrat control. If all six of those states join, the total number of electoral votes would rise to 283 – more than enough for the compact to take effect. Democrat Governor Josh Shapiro and newly elected Wisconsin Governor David Crowley both have expressed support for joining the compact.

But Shapiro, Crowley, and other NPVIC supporters are only proving why the Founding Fathers were exactly correct in choosing the Electoral College system over a strict popular vote contest for electing the president.

Democrats call the Electoral College “undemocratic,” and in one sense they’re right. The Framers gave the states a role in choosing the president, so where a candidate earns support matters alongside how many votes he earns.

That design reflects a concern James Madison raised in Federalist No. 10. A majority united by a common interest, he feared, could use its power to suppress other citizens’ rights – what he called “tyranny of the majority.”

Accordingly, the Framers intentionally designed a system whereby candidates for president would have to consider and be sensitive to the needs of Americans in many different regions, not just densely populated urban cores and coastal areas. The idea was to force government to balance the desires of the majority with the rights and needs of the minority.

Madison’s genius shines through today. The country is now far larger and more diverse than any of the Founders imagined. “Tyranny of the majority” is arguably even more serious a concern today than it was in 1787.

Moreover, as much as NPVIC excites left-wing activists who are frequently looking for ways to abolish longstanding institutions and hallmarks of our founding documents, it is likely unconstitutional and could cause further election chaos.

Legal scholars say challenges are likely. One reason is that while states can create compacts for managing resources together, such as waterways or port authorities, they cannot undermine the supremacy of the federal government. States cannot “interfere with the just supremacy of the United States,” the Supreme Court has ruled.

“The circumvention of the Electoral College would qualify as interfering with the supremacy of the federal government because it changes the outcome of the presidential election,” the New York Times reported, based on an interview with Samford University law Professor William Ross.

Others have pointed out states cannot “set rules that will determine the outcome in other states’ contests.”

“I think the Supreme Court will be interested,” University of Notre Dame legal scholar Derek Muller told the Associated Press.

Problems would persist even if the law passed constitutional muster.

Florida State University Professor Michael Morley predicted a nightmare scenario where a Republican candidate does win the popular vote but loses the Electoral College. Democrat-run states would then be in the tricky situation of going to court and asking for their own compacts to be nullified.

“I don’t know that a federal court would order a state to appoint electors against the will of both its executive as well as the will of its own voters,” Morley told the Times.

At least one former backer of the initiative now says he is concerned about how the plan is part of a broader Democrat plot to subvert constitutional norms.

The Electoral College protects “small states and minority political groups in our system,” Professor Jonathan Turley explained recently.

“The key is to destroy minority protections by killing the filibuster and create an insurmountable majority by adding new states like the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico,” Turley, a legal scholar, warned. “The most important initial objective is packing the Court with an immediate liberal majority to allow for measures that would likely be struck down.”

While liberals dismiss the wisdom of the Founders as archaic and even oppressive, Democrats’ lust for power only proves them exactly correct. The Electoral College is, if anything, even more important today than it was 238 years ago. The country should not abandon it now.