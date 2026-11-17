In a blow to President Donald Trump’s efforts to bring back rare-earth mining to the United States, a federal district court ordered earlier this summer that the Colosseum Mine in California’s Mojave Desert halt its operations.

The gold mine, which is located inside the Mojave National Preserve, was previously decommissioned in 1993 but is in the process of resuming operations under the Australian company Dateline after it secured the backing of the Trump administration to expand into rare earth mining.

The U.S. Geological Survey describes rare earth elements as a set of seventeen metallic elements, and are an essential part of many high-tech devices.

The plans were immediately challenged by the National Parks Conservation Association and its lawyers at Earthjustice, who both alleged that the Department of Interior “broke numerous federal laws protecting national parks from mining impacts” by green lighting the operation.

Both Dateline and the U.S. government have appealed the court’s ruling to the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Both the NPCA and its lawyers have received funding from The Energy Foundation, a climate change-focused group that has documented ties to Beijing. Originally launched as the China Sustainable Energy Program with support from the David and Lucile Packard Foundation. The MacArthur Foundation has given more than $102,266,748 to The Energy Foundation since 1990.

This is not the first time The Energy Foundation’s grant making and funding has drawn scrutiny. Influence Watch reported that "Energy Foundation China (EFC) was an affiliate of the Energy Foundation, a left-of-center grant making organization that promotes environmentalist energy sources and left-of-center environmental policies that operated in China under the oversight of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). EFC was registered in California and had an office in Beijing."

In 2020, Energy Foundation China separated from the Energy Foundation, also known as the United States Energy Foundation."

Lawmakers in the House Oversight Committee warned earlier this year in a letter to Bloomberg Philanthropies that the Energy Foundation’s ties to China, primarily through its spin-off organization, Energy Foundation China, raises the prospect that its network may be “supporting the national interests of China and the CCP.”

The letter said that Bloomberg's "[C]ampaign advances the national interests of China and its Chinese Communist Party (CCP) rulers, which have for years been investing in renewable energy products manufacturing capacity." The Committee is also concerned that Bloomberg Philanthropies and other left-leaning charitable entities are supporting the national interests of China and the CCP through its financial support of Energy Foundation China (EFC), a China-affiliated entity with deep and direct ties to the CCP.

This raises questions about whether such environmental groups' efforts are doing more than just protecting park lands, but also handcuffing U.S. efforts to catch up to China in the rare earths race.

The Energy Foundation did not respond to a request for comment from Just the News.

One foundation, two charities

The Energy Foundation was launched in 1991 with a $50 million commitment from the MacArthur Foundation, matched by the Pew Charitable Trusts and the Rockefeller Foundation. In 1999 it opened its first Beijing office and began building a China grant making program alongside its U.S. work.

For two decades, both programs ran under one foundation, but in 2019, the organization split into two independent public charities. The China arm kept the original legal name and tax ID, but now calls itself Energy Foundation China.

Though the China arm is incorporated in California and lists its headquarters in San Francisco, its own website used to say that its Beijing office is registered with the city's Public Security Bureau and "supervised by the National Development and Reform Commission of China," Beijing's central economic planning agency. References to these Chinese government bodies have since been removed from its website.

It also has ties to the Chinese government through its leadership. Energy Foundation China president, Zou Ji, joined the organization after serving as a deputy director general of China's National Center for Climate Change Strategy and International Cooperation, which also operates under the National Development and Reform Commission.

$2.2 million to NPCA, supporting efforts to block energy plans

Tax filings show the combined foundation and its U.S. successor gave NPCA $2.21 million between 2011 and 2024. According to the foundation's 2011 return, NPCA was first given a $100,000 grant aimed at blocking new coal-fired power plants and to shut down existing ones near national parks. Its 2012 return shows two more grants totaling $250,000.

From 2015 through 2019, the foundation sent NPCA another $750,000 for what it described as education and analysis to build markets for clean energy, according to its Schedule I Internal Revenue Service filings for 2015 through 2019. All of those grants were filed under the tax ID that Energy Foundation China still retains.

After the split, the new U.S. Energy Foundation reported in its 2020 return that it had absorbed $57.7 million in net assets transferred from its former parent. It then gave NPCA $1.1 million from 2020 through 2024, peaking at $310,000 a year in 2022 and 2023, its Schedule I filings show.

No filing directly ties any of the grants to the Colosseum litigation, which NPCA filed years after the most recent coal-era grants. The U.S. Energy Foundation describes itself as a partnership of philanthropies focused on American clean energy.

NPCA did not respond to a request for comment.

Funding to Earthjustice

The China-focused foundation's money covers costs of the legal team representing NPCA in its suit to halt mining in the Mojave. In its September letter, the House Oversight Committee found that Energy Foundation China has given more than $6.5 million to Earthjustice since 2003, relying on figures compiled by the Pelican Institute, a Louisiana-based think tank.

The committee portrayed Earthjustice as a conduit for Bloomberg Philanthropies money that funds litigation against U.S. energy projects, like in its February 2026 lawsuit challenging a liquefied natural gas export terminal in Louisiana.

Earthjustice attorneys represented NPCA in the Colosseum case and won the Aug. 10 preliminary injunction that halted Dateline's plans to restart the mine. On Oct. 30, the judge refused to lift that order while the government and Dateline pursue their appeals, NPCA said.

Earthjustice did not respond to a request for comment.

Mounting scrutiny

Just the News previously reported in 2023 that Energy Foundation China had sent millions to U.S. climate initiatives. Since then, pressure on the foundation has climbed steadily from both within and outside the government.

In June 2025, the national security group State Armor published a report on the foundation's money trail. State Armor describes itself as an American policy and advocacy non-profit organization founded in late 2023 and launched in January 2024 by founder and CEO Michael Lucci.

In November 2025, House Republicans wrote to then-Attorney General Pam Bondi arguing the foundation serves as an example of Beijing's effort to "manipulate and exploit" U.S. environmental and energy policies to achieve its own ends.

"Environmental groups like The Energy Foundation and the recipients of their grant money are directly empowering China to the detriment of U.S. national security," the group wrote of nine House Republicans, led by Rep. Lance Gooden.

No documented grant-to-lawsuit pipeline

On Dec. 16, 2025, 26 state attorneys general asked the Justice Department to investigate whether Energy Foundation China and the Center for Climate Integrity had violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act. The September Oversight letter, signed by Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., pressed Bloomberg Philanthropies over its grants to the foundation and to its U.S. spinoff.

The foundation maintains that it operates independently. An executive told NPR that it is an independent group funding environmental initiatives in China. The Senate Judiciary held hearings in June 2025, where Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, accused China of funding the lawsuits in order to cripple U.S. oil and gas producers and to strengthen Beijing's position in global energy markets.

A spokesperson for Cruz admitted to NPR that "What's not publicly demonstrated (so far) is a direct, documented grant-to-lawsuit pipeline."

Reprinted with permission from Just The News.

The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of AMAC or AMAC Action.