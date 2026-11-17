Indiana is the most aggressive state in the nation in collecting and distributing supplemental Medicaid assistance for nursing home patients, accounting for more than 40% of the $2 billion plus in taxpayer money spent annually on the program.

But a bombshell audit by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services inspector general found nearly half the Medicaid money distributed by Indiana in 2022 to its nursing homes was not spent on the patients but rather diverted by the owners of nursing homes for other purposes and other facilities.

The owners – often counties that also operate hospitals – regularly hoarded the money in bank accounts until the end of the year, when they were allowed to collect the unspent funds and divert the cash to other causes, the inspector general found.

“OIG found that although Indiana distributed $1.02 billion in supplemental payments, nearly half ($479.8 million) was recovered by non-state government-owned entities rather than benefiting nursing home residents,” the HHS’ chief watchdog reported. "OIG recommends that the state explore ways to increase the portion of supplemental payments retained by participating nursing facilities, refund identified overpayments to the federal government, and correct reporting errors.”

You can read the report here.

The nursing-home owners admitted they used the “remaining funds for their own capital and operational expenses” at other facilities they owned, the report said.

Remarkably, the federal Medicaid program does not explicitly prohibit the diversion of the unspent monies, the inspector general noted.

“No Federal or State regulation requires the State agency to make all the UPL supplemental payment funds available to nursing facilities to improve patient care,” the report said.

The audit confirmed investigative reporting in the Indianapolis Star newspaper that highlighted how hundreds of millions of dollars in the supplemental Medicaid program simply went to subsidize hospital owners’ operating costs instead of the nursing home patients the money was intended to help.

The newspaper characterized the diversions as a “secretive financing scheme” that enabled hospital systems to prop up their public hospitals using Medicaid funds that were supposed to be for nursing home patients.

Indiana’s nursing home system has had several red flags, according to a database kept by the News site ProPublica, which found 74 of 507 facilities had serious deficiencies while 379 of them suffered "infection-related deficiencies."

In the year studied by the audit, Indiana was the single largest collector and distributor of Medicaid supplemental funds for nursing home patients, vacuuming up 43% of the $2.36 billion spent on the program nationwide.

In Indiana, most of the county hospital operators gobbled up the local county nursing homes over the years, making the transfer of funds easy to do.

The inspector general made four recommendations, including that Indiana pressure county hospital operators to use more of the supplemental Medicaid funding on nursing home patients and their facilities. The state, however, was noncommittal.

“Indiana did not indicate concurrence or nonconcurrence with our recommendations but stated that it will take our first recommendation into consideration and detailed steps it has taken and plans to take in response to our other recommendations,” the report noted.

Reprinted with permission from Just The News.

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