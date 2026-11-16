During a recent Fox News interview, Bret Baier asked soon-to-be Senate Minority Leader John Thune (R-SD) if he understood how angry Republican voters are about his unproductive tenure as Majority Leader.

Thune responded with this delusional claim: “I think that we accomplished a lot… what could we have done differently?”

Any conservative voters watching likely found themselves wanting to scream at the TV. Republicans could have passed the SAVE America Act, mandating Voter ID and citizen-only voting. They could have codified President Trump’s executive orders, confirmed his judicial nominees at a faster pace, passed tougher immigration laws, and cracked down on government waste, fraud, and abuse – as a start.

Instead, Senate Republicans’ only accomplishment to speak of was the One Big Beautiful Bill. That’s a major win, to be sure. But tax cuts simply aren’t nearly enough considering the mandate voters handed Republicans in 2024.

Shockingly, despite this colossal failure and losing in a historic, humiliating landslide, Senate Republicans quietly re-elected Thune to lead the caucus without any real opposition. Only in politics can someone fail so spectacularly and keep his job.

Thune and his fellow foot draggers will remain in the majority through January 2, 2027. Thus, they have an opportunity to redeem themselves in the eyes of the voters by getting to work on these priorities – most importantly judicial nominees and the SAVE America Act.

But so far, Thune gets another big fat “F” on that front. Despite telling the New York Times that Republicans will keep the Senate in session as long as they can in order to confirm judges, Thune adjourned the Senate at 3:00 p.m. this past Thursday, sending the chamber home for a long three-day weekend.

He has also said nothing about the SAVE America Act.

Other Republicans have been far less reticent about discussing the Senate’s failure to pass this overwhelmingly popular bill. Fox News reports that frustration with Thune’s willful neglect of that legislation boiled over at a Heritage Foundation Forum last week: “The SAVE America Act floundered because of Thune’s unwillingness to even hold a vote to bypass the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster threshold, an excuse that Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) told attendees he was frankly sick and tired of.”

Thune told Bret Baier in the above-noted interview why he refuses to alter the filibuster rule to pass the SAVE America Act: “This is the way the Founders designed the Senate. The filibuster gives a minority in the country a voice, which now we are going to appreciate. We are going to be that minority.”

In reality, the filibuster is found nowhere in the Constitution, and it played no part in the Founders’ vision for the Senate. It was created by mistake in 1806, as Sarah A. Binder of the Brookings Institution testified before the Senate a decade and a half ago:

“We have many received wisdoms about the filibuster. However, most of them are not true. The most persistent myth is that the filibuster was part of the founding fathers’ constitutional vision for the Senate: It is said that the upper chamber was designed to be a slow-moving, deliberative body that cherished minority rights. In this version of history, the filibuster was a critical part of the framers’ Senate. However, when we dig into the history of Congress, it seems that the filibuster was created by mistake.”

Another blindingly obvious reason to eliminate the filibuster and pass the SAVE America Act is that the Democrats will certainly euthanize it shortly after their new majority is seated in January 2027. In 2022, only Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin stopped Democrats from abolishing the rule. They are both no longer in the Senate. The moment Democrats gain a trifecta in Washington again, they will abolish the filibuster and unleash a hell of radical progressive policies on the country.

Thune himself admitted this over a year ago. As Fox News reported at the time, “While Thune suggested that Democrats would vote to eliminate the filibuster if they have the majority, he warned that if Republicans ‘do their dirty work for them,’ Republicans will ‘own all the crap’ Democrats would later do.”

This is the definition of a loser mentality. Thune is essentially saying that the filibuster is toast either way, but at least if Democrats pull the trigger, his conscience is clear. What he ignores is that if Republicans had killed the filibuster first, the GOP might actually have been able to enact a conservative agenda that staves off some of the worst aspects of what Democrats have planned for the country.

If Democrats get the first crack at a filibuster-less Senate, policies like adding D.C. and Puerto Rico as states, packing the Supreme Court, and banning Voter ID nationwide mean that Republicans might never hold power again.

Democrats have already tried to nuke the filibuster in order to pass the “For the People Act” and the “John Lewis Voting Rights Act,” which would federalize elections based on the corrupt model that turned California into a one-party state.

As The Hill reports, Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) is now even running for Majority Leader on a promise to kill the filibuster:

"Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), who is challenging Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to be the next Senate majority leader, said Friday he wants to abolish the filibuster and ruled out a potential presidential run in 2028. Van Hollen, speaking to reporters at the What’s Next conference in Denver, argued that legislation should pass the Senate with simple-majority votes and that the filibuster, which requires senators to muster 60 votes to pass most legislation, is 'undemocratic.'"

The unfortunate reality is that, regardless of which Democrat becomes Senate Majority Leader, he will soon preside over the demise of the filibuster. The lame-duck Republican majority can’t save it. Consequently, they have nothing to gain by preserving it during their lame-duck session.

They can, on the other hand, pass a bill that a clear majority of Americans favor by beating the Democrats to the punch. The House passed the most recent version of the SAVE America Act last July, and since then it has languished in the Senate with no meaningful action.

Nor is this the only piece of legislation that has been left to die by the Republican Senate majority. As Stu Cvrk points out in American Greatness, there are 50 House-passed bills and 135 presidential nominees left pending in the Senate.

All of which brings us back to soon-to-be Senate Minority Leader John Thune. He has about six weeks to get something useful done for the country before the Democrats begin dismantling the Constitution. He should begin by putting the already-doomed filibuster out of its misery and passing the SAVE America Act.