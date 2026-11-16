For the first time ever, a nationwide federal tax credit could help millions of American families access school choice through generous scholarships. But some Democrat governors – at the behest of teachers unions and in a transparent attempt to spite President Donald Trump – are blocking that help from reaching children in their states.

Virginia Democrat Governor Abigail Spanberger became the latest liberal leader to opt out of the program over the weekend, prompting outrage from parents and conservatives. Spanberger and Virginia Democrats claim that the program will take funding from public schools – but the details say otherwise.

Starting January 1, 2027, American taxpayers can give to a scholarship-granting organization, or SGO, under the Education Freedom Tax Credit created by President Donald Trump’s Working Families Tax Cuts. Donors can then claim a dollar-for-dollar federal tax credit of up to $1,700 individually or $3,400 for married couples filing jointly.

Scholarships can cover school tuition, tutoring, special needs services, books, computers, and other qualifying expenses. The household income limit to receive scholarship funds is generally 300 percent of an area’s median income. The Treasury Department estimates that approximately 96 percent of children in participating states could qualify under the proposed rules.

The program benefits public school students just like private school students. But there is one catch: students can receive these scholarships only if their state agrees to participate.

So far, 31 states have announced plans to participate, leaving 19 that have not – and 18 of those states have Democrat governors. In Arizona and Wisconsin, Democrat vetoes have kept participation bills from becoming law, and the rest are declining to give an answer or are sitting on their hands.

For families in participating states, this opportunity is substantial. By 2030, Treasury projects that more than 11 million taxpayers could contribute nearly $26 billion annually, funding as many as 2.2 million scholarships for students in need.

That makes this credit a powerful tool for grandparents, aunts, uncles, and neighbors who want to invest in the next generation. Donors can contribute regardless of where they live, according to the IRS, so a retiree in Florida can support scholarships in Ohio. A grandparent can’t direct the money to a particular grandchild, but that grandchild’s family can apply to the same SGO where the grandparent donated. The money follows the need, not a specific recipient.

And donors need not lose the tax benefit if they cannot use it all immediately in the same tax year. Someone who earns a $1,700 credit but can use only $1,000 against that year’s federal income taxes can carry the remaining $700 forward for up to five years.

Yet Democrat governors like Arizona’s Katie Hobbs and Wisconsin’s Tony Evers have vetoed legislation allowing their states to participate. “I object to the nationwide expansion of a private voucher school program,” Evers wrote. “Put another way, the federal government is now going to use public funds that should be used for public school.”

His explanation parrots arguments from teachers unions. American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten urged governors to reject the program, claiming it would leave public-school families “fighting for scraps in a real-life Hunger Games.”

But what Weingarten describes is more like the situation actually facing many kids today. For families trapped in failing local schools, these scholarships could be a life-changing opportunity. Instead of improving the public schools to compete with private and charter schools, union bosses and Democrats want to prevent families from accessing better alternatives.

Moreover, the children eligible for these scholarships include public-school students whose parents need help paying for tutoring or other needs. Apparently for Democrats, “protecting public education” means denying public-school students outside resources to help them succeed.

For a parent watching a child fall behind in reading and math, the political party responsible for providing assistance is beside the point. The immediate concern is finding somebody who can help their student and then figuring out how to pay for it.

New York’s Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul, to her credit, recognizes how powerful this program could be for students in her state and has announced that New York will participate. “I’m not going to leave money on the table when it could help our kids,” she said.

New York became the 31st state to announce participation. Hochul joined Colorado’s Jared Polis as the second Democrat governor to opt in voluntarily.

Other Democrat governors chose differently. Democrat Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear vetoed his state’s participation bill this past spring, declaring that “public dollars should only be used for public education.”

This line from Beshear, echoed by other Democrat governors, is completely misleading. The tax credit does not require states to pay for scholarships from their education budgets. It does not direct any additional federal dollars toward public or private schools, because the money is coming directly from American citizens. And public school students can benefit alongside children attending private schools.

Liberal resistance appears to be purely partisan – both another manifestation of “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and Democrat allegiance to teachers union bosses.

Democrat Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Democrat North Carolina Governor Josh Stein also vetoed participation bills. However, Republican legislatures in Kentucky, Kansas, and North Carolina overrode those vetoes. Stein said he intended to participate once federal guidance arrived, but GOP lawmakers secured North Carolina’s participation rather than wait.

Ohio’s state-funded experiment with school-choice scholarships shows what families stand to gain or lose.

An Urban Institute study of students who entered Ohio’s EdChoice voucher program between 2008 and 2014 found higher college enrollment and bachelor’s-degree attainment than among comparable public-school students. Enrollment gains were particularly strong among students from the lowest-income families.

But holdout Democrat governors cannot stop the generosity of American taxpayers. They can only decide which children it reaches. An Arizona retiree can still support a qualifying scholarship organization in Utah and claim the credit.

Former Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin made Virginia the first state to formally opt in to the program. But a crucial final step to make the state’s participation official was not available before he left office. Spanberger has now said that she will not take that final step.

In August, Youngkin launched Empowering America’s Parents to press holdout states to participate. “If they blow this opportunity, they’ll be leaving kids behind in their state while children in other states get the benefit,” Youngkin said.

But that opportunity has a deadline. The holdout Democrat governors have less than nine weeks to agree to participate. If they don’t, they’ll be putting politics ahead of student achievement – something voters may punish them for down the road.