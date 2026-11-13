In the weeks before the midterms, candidates across the country made their case to voters. Now AMAC members have a chance to make theirs. AMAC Action is connecting members in four states with the lawmakers weighing proposals on election integrity and the protection of unborn children.

In North Carolina, the stakes come down to 65 days. Under current law, a registered voter who learns of a possible eligibility issue in the county two months before an election still has time to file certain challenges. Under the proposed Safeguarding Elections Act, the deadline would already have passed.

That provision helps explain why AMAC Action opposes the bill. House Bill 1246 would move the cutoff from 25 days before an election to 90. Through the North Carolina alert, members can tell their own lawmakers what that lost time would mean for voters who bring concerns to a county board of elections.

In Pennsylvania, the debate centers on what happens when someone first registers to vote. House Bill 1061 would require applicants to document their U.S. citizenship. A valid U.S. passport is one form of proof the bill would accept. AMAC Action is giving Pennsylvanians a direct way to voice their support to their state representative.

A different question is bringing pro-life members into the debate in New Jersey and Michigan. New Jersey enacted a law in August expanding legal protections for people who seek or provide reproductive health care, including abortion. Members who believe the state took the wrong course can urge their legislators to support Senate Bill 4775, which would repeal that law.

Michigan’s Justice for Babies in the Womb Act would extend the state’s assault and homicide protections to unborn children from fertilization. The measure expressly excludes spontaneous miscarriage from those provisions. For members who believe life is sacred from conception, the bill puts a specific question before their representatives: when should those protections begin?

Members outside those four states also have a measure to weigh in on. The federal SAVE America Act would require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register for federal elections. Through the national alert, members anywhere in the country can urge Congress to pass it.

The midterms changed the conversation in Washington and in state capitals. They left one relationship intact: a lawmaker still answers to the people back home. AMAC Action tracks the bills and connects members with the right office. The decision to speak, and the name on the message, belong to the member. Visit the AMAC Action Center at amac.us/action to see current federal and state calls to action and make your voice heard.