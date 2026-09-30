AMAC-Backed “Social Security Claiming Clarity Act” Heads to Trump’s Desk

This week, the U.S. Senate passed the AMAC-backed Claiming Age Clarity Act, sending the bipartisan legislation to President Donald Trump’s desk and marking a significant victory for efforts to give Americans clearer information when making one of the most consequential financial decisions of their lives.

The legislation, H.R. 5284, changes terminology used by the Social Security Administration (SSA) to describe the ages at which Americans can claim retirement benefits. The House passed the measure in December 2025, and the Senate approved it on September 29.

AMAC Action strongly advocated for passage of the legislation, including submitting a formal letter of support to Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R-PA), the bill’s House sponsor. In that letter, AMAC argued that the terminology currently used by the SSA can confuse retirees about the financial consequences of claiming benefits at different ages.

Under current terminology, age 62 is commonly described as the “early eligibility age.” But Americans who begin collecting benefits at 62 can see their monthly benefit permanently reduced by as much as 30 percent compared with waiting until their full retirement age. Meanwhile, the phrase “full retirement age” – currently 67 for Americans born in 1960 or later – can suggest there is little reason to wait longer, even though delaying a claim beyond that age can continue increasing monthly benefits until age 70.

The Claiming Age Clarity Act replaces those potentially confusing descriptions with terminology that more directly communicates the financial consequences of each choice. “Early eligibility age” becomes “minimum monthly benefit age,” while “full retirement age” and “normal retirement age” become “standard monthly benefit age.” References to age 70, when delayed retirement credits stop accumulating, will use “maximum monthly benefit age.”

“Americans spend a lifetime earning their Social Security benefits, and they deserve clear, straightforward information when deciding when to claim them,” said AMAC CEO Rebecca Weber. “AMAC was proud to advocate for this commonsense reform because even a small amount of confusion can have lifelong financial consequences for retirees. We applaud Congress for getting this bill across the finish line and look forward to President Trump signing it into law.”

The legislation does not change the ages at which Americans are eligible for Social Security or alter the benefits they have earned. Instead, it is designed to ensure that workers approaching retirement better understand the tradeoffs associated with claiming at different ages.

In its letter supporting the bill, AMAC Action emphasized that personal responsibility works best when Americans have accurate, transparent information on which to base their decisions. The Claiming Age Clarity Act advances that principle without creating a new government program or adding any more red tape. Americans will now be empowered with more accurate information on this consequential decision.