Test your knowledge of this decade, known for great population growth and the emergence of the baby boomer generation. Answers are provided at the bottom.
1) Who was the U.S. President in 1964?
a. John F. Kennedy
b. Lyndon B. Johnson
c. Richard M. Nixon
d. Gerald R. Ford
2) Which doll was created by Mattel in 1964 to be Barbie’s younger sister?
a. Christie
b. Ken
c. Midge
d. Skipper
3) Which automobile would not have been driven during the 1960s?
a. The AMC Gremlin
b. The Ford Mustang
c. The Chevrolet Camaro
d. The Volkswagen Beetle
4) Which invention occurred in the 1960s?
a. The First Practical LED
b. The First Jet Engine
c. The First Working Telescope
d. The First Black and White Television
5) Which basketball team won 9 championships in the 1960s?
a. The Boston Celtics
b. The Cincinnati Royals
c. The Philadelphia Warriors
d. The New York Knicks
6) Which fashion trend is not associated with the 60s?
a. Miniskirts
b. Collarless Jackets
c. Bellbottoms
d. Flapper Dresses
7) Which song became a top hit in the 1960s?
a. She Loves You by the Beatles
b. I Can’t Get No Satisfaction by the Rolling Stones
c. Sing, Sing, Sing by Benny Goodman
d. A & B but not C
8) The 1960s was marked by which event?
a. The Cuban Missile Crisis
b. The Fall of the Berlin Wall
c. The Korean War
d. The Iran Hostage Crisis
9) Which toy was popular in the 1960s?
a. Etch A Sketch
b. Legos
c. Hot Wheels
d. All of the Above
10) Which popular military action-adventure figurine was introduced for boys in 1964?
a. The Ken Doll
b. G.I. Joe
c. Raggedy Andy
d. Transformers Mega Army Heroes
11) Which activity would not have been popular during the 1960s?
a. Playing Twister
b. Playing the Board Game Operation
c. Playing Stickball
d. Playing Nintendo
12) Which event did not take place in the 1960s?
a. The First Moon Landing
b. The End of the Vietnam War
c. The Assassination of John F. Kennedy
d. The Assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr.
1960s Answer Key and Grading
- Answer: B - Lyndon B. Johnson - Johnson was president from 1963 to 1969.
- Answer: D - Skipper - Mattel introduced Skipper as Barbie’s younger sister in 1964.
- Answer: A - The AMC Gremlin - The Gremlin debuted in 1970, so it would not and could not have been driven during the 1960s.
- Answer: A - The First Practical LED - Practical visible-light LEDs were developed in the early 1960s.
- Answer: A - The Boston Celtics -The Celtics dominated the NBA during the 1960s, winning nine championships in the decade.
- Answer: D - Flapper Dresses - Flapper dresses are associated with the 1920s, not the 1960s.
- Answer: D - A and B but not C - “She Loves You” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” were 1960s hits; “Sing, Sing, Sing” is associated with the swing era.
- Answer: A - The Cuban Missile Crisis - The U.S.–Soviet confrontation over missiles in Cuba occurred in 1962.
- Answer: D - All of the Above - Etch A Sketch, LEGOs, and Hot Wheels all fit the 1960s toy era.
- Answer: B - G.I. Joe - Hasbro introduced G.I. Joe in 1964.
- Answer: D - Playing Twister, Operation, and Stickball - These activities were all available or popular during the 1960s; Nintendo home video gaming was not yet invented.
- Answer: B - The End of the Vietnam War - The Vietnam War ended in 1975, not in the 1960s.
Grading: 11–12 correct = Decade Expert; 8–10 = Strong Score; 5–7 = Good Try; 0–4 = Keep Studying.
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