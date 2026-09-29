Whether you're flying to visit family, planning a road trip, or simply need a vehicle while yours is in the shop, rental car costs can add up quickly. Fortunately, AMAC members have access to several car rental deals designed to help make getting on the road more affordable.

Through AMAC, members can take advantage of special savings with Budget, Avis, and AMAC Car Rental, giving you multiple ways to compare rates and find the option that works best for your trip.

How Can AMAC Members Save on Car Rentals?

One of the advantages of AMAC membership is access to travel discounts, including special car rental offers. Rather than automatically booking the first rate you find, check your AMAC benefits before reserving your vehicle.

AMAC currently provides members with three car rental options:

Budget Car Rental: Save Up to 35% Off Base Rates

AMAC members can save up to 35% off base rates on qualifying Budget car rentals by using AMAC's exclusive Budget Customer Discount (BCD) number D633300.

Budget offers rental locations throughout the United States, making this benefit useful for everything from airport rentals to family vacations and weekend getaways.

Ready to compare rates? Visit the AMAC Budget benefit page and use your AMAC member savings when making your reservation.

Avis Car Rental: Save Up to 35%

Prefer Avis? AMAC members can also receive special savings when renting through Avis.

Members can save up to 35% with Pay Now rates on qualifying rentals using AMAC's exclusive Avis Worldwide Discount (AWD) number S968300. Availability and terms may vary by location.

With another major rental company to choose from, AMAC members have more flexibility to compare vehicles, locations, and rates before booking.

Planning a trip? Visit the AMAC Avis benefit page to check current rental options and member savings.

AMAC Car Rental: Compare Member Rates and More

AMAC members also have access to AMAC Car Rental, an additional option that can make comparison shopping easier.

The program offers members:

Discounted rental rates

Price matching on eligible competing rates

on eligible competing rates Car-class upgrades , based on availability and rates

, based on availability and rates Priority booking during busy travel periods

AMAC Car Rental partners with Car Rental 8, which contracts with rental car suppliers. When members access the service through AMAC, applicable member discounts are automatically included, so there's no promotional code to remember.

Looking for the best deal? Check AMAC Car Rental and compare the available rate with your Budget and Avis member offers before making your final decision.

Tips for Finding the Best Car Rental Deal

Your AMAC discount is a great place to start, but a few simple strategies may help you save even more.

Compare all three AMAC options. Don't assume one company will always have the lowest rate. Prices can vary considerably depending on the destination, dates, vehicle class, and demand.

Don't assume one company will always have the lowest rate. Prices can vary considerably depending on the destination, dates, vehicle class, and demand. Book early. Rental car prices can rise as inventory becomes limited, particularly around holidays and popular travel periods.

Rental car prices can rise as inventory becomes limited, particularly around holidays and popular travel periods. Check airport and off-airport locations. Renting directly at an airport can be convenient, but airport-related fees and taxes may increase the total cost. If practical, compare nearby rental locations.

Renting directly at an airport can be convenient, but airport-related fees and taxes may increase the total cost. If practical, compare nearby rental locations. Look at the total price, not just the advertised daily rate. Taxes, fees, optional insurance, fuel charges, additional drivers, and other extras can change the final cost of your rental.

Taxes, fees, optional insurance, fuel charges, additional drivers, and other extras can change the final cost of your rental. Consider your vehicle size carefully. A larger SUV may sound appealing, but if a midsize or compact vehicle comfortably meets your needs, choosing the smaller vehicle could lower both your rental and fuel costs.

A larger SUV may sound appealing, but if a midsize or compact vehicle comfortably meets your needs, choosing the smaller vehicle could lower both your rental and fuel costs. Review cancellation and prepayment terms. A lower prepaid rate can be attractive, but make sure you understand the cancellation or change policy before paying.

Which AMAC Car Rental Benefit Should You Use?

There's no single answer for every trip - and that's an advantage.

Having access to Budget, Avis, and AMAC Car Rental allows members to shop among several options rather than relying on just one rental program. The best rate for a weeklong Florida vacation may be different from the best deal for a three-day rental in New York or a cross-country trip.

Before booking, take a few minutes to check each AMAC car rental benefit. Compare the total rental price, vehicle availability, pickup location, cancellation terms, and any additional fees.

Those few minutes of comparison shopping could make a meaningful difference in the cost of your trip.

Put Your AMAC Membership to Work Before You Hit the Road

Travel is more enjoyable when you know you've found a good value.

Before your next vacation, family visit, business trip, or weekend getaway, remember to check the car rental deals available through your AMAC membership.

Explore your AMAC car rental options:

Budget: Save up to 35% off base rates with your AMAC member code.

Avis: Save up to 35% on qualifying Pay Now rentals with your AMAC savings code.

AMAC Car Rental: Access member rates, eligible price matching, potential car-class upgrades, and priority booking.

Compare your options, choose the rental that works best for your trip, and put another valuable AMAC member benefit to work.