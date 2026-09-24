Test your knowledge of this famous decade marked by the post-World War II boom. Answers are provided at the bottom.

1)Who was the U.S. President in 1955?

a)Harry S. Truman

b)Dwight D. Eisenhower

c)John F. Kennedy

d)Lyndon B. Johnson

2)Which toy invented by Wham-O started a nationwide craze in 1958?

a)The Hula Hoop

b)The Pogo Stick

c)The Skip-It Toy

d)The Jump Rope

3)What landmark Supreme Court case of 1954 declared racial segregation in public schools unconstitutional?

a)Roe v. Wade

b)Brown v. Board of Education

c)Marbury v. Madison

d)Dred Scott v. Sanford

4)Which popular food item made its debut in 1953?

a) Bagged Potato Chips

b)Dried Fruit

c)Frozen Yogurt

d)TV Dinners

5)Which article of clothing was all the rage in the 1950s in the U.S.?

a)Poodle Skirts

b)Peep-toe Shoes

c)Platform Shoes

d)A & B but not C

6)Which event did not take place in the 1950s?

a)The First Charge Card was Introduced

b)The First Moon Landing

c)The Korean War Began

d)The Launch of Sputnik 1 Occurred

7)Which television show was not from the 1950s decade?

a)Gunsmoke

b)I Love Lucy

c) The Brady Bunch

d)The Honeymooners

8)Which was a top hit song from the 1950s decade?

a)"My Girl" by the Temptations

b)"Help Me Rhonda" by the Beach Boys

c) "Rock Around the Clock" by Bill Haley & His Comets

d) "Wooly Bully" by Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs

9)What team won six World Series Championship titles in baseball in the 1950s?

a)The New York Mets

b)The Baltimore Orioles

c) The Boston Red Sox

d)The New York Yankees

10)Which automobile would not be driven in the 1950s?

a)The Chevrolet Bel Air

b)The Ford Bronco

c)The Ford Thunderbird

d)The Plymouth Belvedere

11)Which famous movie was released in the 1950s?

a)Ben-Hur

b)Singin’ in the Rain

c) All About Eve

d)All of the above

12)Which would not have been popular in the 1950s?

a) Drive-In Movies

b) Ponytails

c) Cardigan Sweaters

d) Long Feathered Hairstyles

1950s Answer Key and Grading

1.Answer: B - Dwight D. Eisenhower - Eisenhower was the 34th U.S. president and served from 1953 to 1961.

2.Answer: A - The Hula Hoop - Wham-O popularized the Hula Hoop craze in the 1950s.

3.Answer: B - Brown v. Board of Education - The Supreme Court ruled in 1954 that racial segregation in public schools was unconstitutional.

4.Answer: D - TV Dinners - Frozen TV dinners became a well-known convenience food and symbol of the 1950s.

5.Answer: D - A and B but not C - Poodle skirts and peep-toe shoes fit 1950s style; platform shoes were not a typical 1950s fashion craze.

6.Answer: B - The First Moon Landing - Apollo 11 landed on the Moon in 1969, not in the 1950s.

7.Answer: C - The Brady Bunch - The show premiered in 1969, after the 1950s.

8.Answer: C - Rock Around the Clock by Bill Haley & His Comets - The song became a major rock-and-roll hit in the 1950s.

9.Answer: D - The New York Yankees - The Yankees won multiple World Series titles during the 1950s.

10.Answer: B - The Ford Bronco - The Bronco was introduced after the 1950s.

11.Answer: D - All of the above - Ben-Hur, Singin’ in the Rain, and All About Eve were all released in the 1950s.

12.Answer: D - Feathered Hair - This hairstyle is more closely associated with the 1970s.

Grading: 11–12 correct = Decade Expert; 8–10 = Strong Score; 5–7 = Good Try; 0–4 = Keep Studying.