A new TSA program now lets you walk with friends and loved ones to their gate at the airport, wave goodbye to a spouse at the jet bridge, or meet a friend for lunch during their layover — all without a boarding pass. It is called Gateside by TSA PreCheck, and it means that for the first time since 9/11, non-travelers can pass through airport security at select U.S. airports.

What is Gateside

Gateside is a special authorization that lets people who are eligible for TSA PreCheck screening access the terminal beyond the checkpoint, even if they have no flight booked. That means you can be at the gate for hellos and goodbyes, spend a layover with someone in person instead of waiting outside security, or simply go through security to eat at a sit-down restaurant or browse the shops past the checkpoint.

Non-traveler gate access has not been entirely off the table since 9/11 — airlines have long granted narrow exceptions for unaccompanied minors, passengers needing assistance, or active-duty military, arranged case by case at the ticket counter. But Gateside is different because it opens gate access to any eligible visitor for any reason through a standing TSA program rather than a one-off request.

Gateside launched this month as a trial program at 13 airports (listed below), but TSA has said it will expand to more airports as it evaluates how the pilot performs.

Who Qualifies

Gateside is not open to anyone in the general public. You need to already hold TSA PreCheck benefits or have an active Known Traveler Number (KTN). Children are eligible but must be added to a parent or guardian’s application.

If you don’t already have TSA PreCheck, that’s a separate enrollment requiring a background check and in-person appointment that runs $78 for a five-year membership, as of 2026. You can learn more about applying for TSA Precheck on the TSA website. It is not something you can obtain on the spot in order to use Gateside, so plan accordingly.

Applying for a Gateside Pass

Apply through the Gateside by TSA PreCheck site directly, not your airport's own website. Apply one to three days before you plan to visit. There is no fee for Gateside itself, and approval is good for a single calendar day tied to that specific visit.

Bring a photo ID and your approval to the airport, then head straight for the TSA PreCheck lane — the same one ticketed PreCheck passengers use, with the same identity verification and carry-on screening. This is not a shortcut around security; you’ll go through the same process as someone about to board a flight.

Don't have an acceptable ID on hand? TSA ConfirmID will verify your identity for 45 dollars, as of 2026. Traveling with kids or grandkids on your reservation? Keep your phone handy — you'll need to pull up your approval status on your dashboard at the checkpoint.

Once inside, Gateside visitors move through the airport the same way ticketed passengers do, so give yourself the same lead time you'd want before catching a flight. Arriving right as your family member's boarding call starts risks missing the goodbye altogether, especially at a larger airport like Los Angeles or Dallas-Fort Worth. Build in extra buffer during peak travel periods, when checkpoint lines run longest.

Where Gateside Is Available (As of September 2026)

Gateside is currently running at 13 airports, with more expected to be added in the coming months:

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Harry Reid International Airport, Las Vegas (LAS)

San Diego International Airport (SAN)

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA)

John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH)

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)

Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT)

Indianapolis International Airport (IND)

Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, Little Rock (LIT)

Will Rogers World Airport, Oklahoma City (OKC)

Eppley Airfield, Omaha (OMA)

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

If your home airport is not on this list yet, check TSA's Gateside page directly before planning a visit, since the agency has said the airport list will grow.

Why This Matters for Your Next Trip

If you regularly see off a spouse, pick up a grandchild arriving on a solo flight, or meet family during a long layover, Gateside solves a real problem: standing around a crowded curb or waiting on the far side of security while everyone you are meeting is inside. It also means a family trip to the airport can start well before the flight, without anyone needing a ticket just to be together for the send-off.

The trade-off worth knowing before you apply: Gateside runs through the same PreCheck lanes as ticketed passengers, and TSA has flagged that availability may be limited during peak travel times. If you are planning to use it around a holiday departure, apply as early as the three-day window allows and have a backup plan for where to wait if the checkpoint is running slow.

Have you used a program like this before, back when non-travelers could still walk friends to the gate? Share your memory of the old airport tradition in the comments.