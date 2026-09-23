Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday announced a major crackdown on fraud linked to the Obamacare exchanges, saying that the government would remove roughly 750,000 people from the system.

"We are stopping Obamacare enrollment for about 750,000 people who we believe are fraudulently enrolled in the program," Vance said. He also announced additional verification efforts for another 419,000 people to confirm their residential status and income eligibility.

In the same event, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz also announced a "temporary national moratorium" on new Obamacare brokers for several months.

The crackdown comes as Vance ramps up the anti-fraud task force, which has identified billions in misused federal funds. Trump named Vance as the administration's "fraud czar" earlier this year.

Reprinted with Permission from Just the News - By Ben Whedon