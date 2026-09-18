AMAC members have important decisions to make when it comes to protecting their families, property, and wishes for the future. Having access to the right legal support can make those decisions easier.

On Tuesday, September 29, at 2 p.m. ET, AMAC will host the free webinar, “Plan Today, Protect Tomorrow: Legal & Estate Planning Made Simple,” featuring Dean M. Silbert, Enrollment Solutions Lead with MetLife.

The webinar will provide an easy-to-understand overview of MetLife Legal Plans and the legal resources available to AMAC members. Attendees will learn about assistance with estate planning, real estate, elder care, identity theft, debt, and other common personal and family legal matters.

Silbert will also explain how members can access network attorneys for covered services and use online tools to create important documents such as wills, powers of attorney, and healthcare directives.

With 12 years of experience at MetLife, Silbert specializes in benefit education and helping individuals better understand their coverage and available resources.

Ready to protect what matters most? Join AMAC and MetLife Legal Plans to learn how accessible legal support can help you prepare for both planned and unexpected moments.