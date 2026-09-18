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by AMAC — The Association of Mature American Citizens
Economy

AMAC Webinar Makes Legal and Estate Planning Simple

A free webinar explores how AMAC members can prepare for planned and unexpected legal needs with MetLife Legal Plans.

Contributing Writer 2 min read
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AMAC members have important decisions to make when it comes to protecting their families, property, and wishes for the future. Having access to the right legal support can make those decisions easier.

On Tuesday, September 29, at 2 p.m. ET, AMAC will host the free webinar, “Plan Today, Protect Tomorrow: Legal & Estate Planning Made Simple,” featuring Dean M. Silbert, Enrollment Solutions Lead with MetLife.

The webinar will provide an easy-to-understand overview of MetLife Legal Plans and the legal resources available to AMAC members. Attendees will learn about assistance with estate planning, real estate, elder care, identity theft, debt, and other common personal and family legal matters.

Silbert will also explain how members can access network attorneys for covered services and use online tools to create important documents such as wills, powers of attorney, and healthcare directives.

With 12 years of experience at MetLife, Silbert specializes in benefit education and helping individuals better understand their coverage and available resources.

Ready to protect what matters most? Join AMAC and MetLife Legal Plans to learn how accessible legal support can help you prepare for both planned and unexpected moments.

Webinar: Plan Today, Protect Tomorrow: Legal & Estate Planning Made Simple
Date: Tuesday, September 29, 2026
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Cost: Free

REGISTER TODAY!
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About the author

Contributing Writer

The AMAC Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and assisting older Americans through trusted programs and resources, including guidance on Social Security and retirement-related issues.

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