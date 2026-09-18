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by AMAC — The Association of Mature American Citizens
Faith

The Joys of Fall: Robert Frost and the Beauty of Autumn

Robert Frost's little-read 1913 poem "October" asked the wind to slow the day and release the leaves one at a time, finding whimsy where others saw only summer ending.

National Spokesman, AMAC 2 min read
Foggy Autumn Forest in Romania

While summer is passing, there are joys in fall. The world speeds by, constant interest in its speed, but there is also interest, as fall comes on, in watching the seasons pass, looking toward October and making Indian Summer last.

Lots of writers pen autumn prose, thinking of fall as summer ending. Some think beyond a setting sun, and Robert Frost is one. There are leaves to be raked, harvest festivals coming, jams to put up, apples for baking into pies, pumpkins needing carving, laughter in all   eyes.

As seasons change, we watch leaves go from apple green to saffron, then banana yellow, some tangerine, some strawberry red, a few magenta, even fuchsia until at last released, brown and dead. True, one season ends, another starts, but to me there is freshness there, newness in the air.

While Robert Frost was solemn, even somber on occasion, he could also showcase mirth and humor.  He looked for positivity in change – in a rebuilt wall, first snow, horse ending to go. In fall, he saw newness and a certain sense of whimsy. Here is one of his less read poems, October (1913).

In this short bit of verse, there is a celebration of change, of the coming season, and its joys.

“O hushed October morning mild,
Thy leaves have ripened to the fall;
Tomorrow’s wind, if it be wild,
Should waste them all.
The crows above the forest call;
Tomorrow they may form and go.
O hushed October morning mild,
Begin the hours of this day slow.
Make the day seem to us less brief.
Hearts not averse to being beguiled,
Beguile us in the way you know.
Release one leaf at break of day;
At noon release another leaf;
One from our trees, one far away.”

Every season has its strengths, and each succeeds another. If they stayed the same, it would be a shame – as the turning would be lost. Cooler days for a masterwork seems a very little cost, for the canopy of color, until wind tossed.

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Topics FaithU.S. foreign policy and national securityCounter-narcotics and international law enforcementAmerican politics and governmentLeadership, character, and American history
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Robert B. Charles

About the author

National Spokesman, AMAC

@Bobby4Maine

Robert Charles is a former Assistant Secretary of State under Colin Powell, former Reagan and Bush 41 White House staffer, Maine attorney, ten-year naval intelligence officer (USNR), and 25-year businessman. He wrote “Narcotics and Terrorism” (2003), “Eagles and Evergreens” (North Country Press, 2018), and “Cherish America: Stories of Courage, Character, and Kindness” (Tower Publishing, 2024). He is the National Spokesman for AMAC. Today, he is running to be Maine’s next Governor (please visit BobbyforMaine.com to learn more)!

Expertise

  • U.S. foreign policy and national security
  • Counter-narcotics and international law enforcement
  • American politics and government
  • Leadership, character, and American history

Credentials

  • Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (October 2003 - March 2005)
  • Reagan White House staffer (1981-1983)
  • Deputy Associate Director, Office of Domestic Policy, George H.W. Bush White House (1992-1993)
  • Staff Director and Chief Counsel, U.S. House Subcommittee on National Security, International Affairs, and Criminal Justice (1995-1999)

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