The U.S. economy delivered a welcome surprise in August, adding 162,000 jobs — more than five times the average monthly gain over the previous year. But buried beneath that encouraging headline was another development that could prove even more consequential for America’s long-term economic strength.

Manufacturing added 16,000 jobs last month, continuing what the Bureau of Labor Statistics described as an “upward trend.” Since hitting a recent low in December 2025, the sector has now added 58,000 jobs.

Just as important is where many of those jobs are appearing. Machinery manufacturing added 6,000 positions in August, while fabricated metal products added another 6,000. Employment also increased in computers and electronics, electrical equipment, primary metals, and chemicals.

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These are not merely factories producing consumer goods. Machinery, metals, electronics, chemicals, and related industries form critical parts of the industrial base America relies on for infrastructure, advanced technology, energy, and national defense.

That connection has become increasingly important as America confronts the risks of relying on foreign suppliers for essential materials and components. The Department of War’s National Defense Industrial Strategy has specifically called for more resilient supply chains and greater domestic production capacity, while Pentagon initiatives have targeted sectors including microelectronics, castings and forgings, critical chemicals, metals, and other defense-related materials.

The August numbers therefore offer an encouraging early indication that President Donald Trump’s push to strengthen domestic manufacturing may be gaining traction.

Dr. Frank Schneider, a retired Austrian economist who advised former Chancellor Fred Sinowatz, called the recent growth “anything but accidental,” noting that many of the industries adding workers overlap with administration priorities in advanced technology and defense.

“This shift in job quality is often overlooked,” Professor Schneider said. He explained that government jobs primarily represent spending and do not generate profit; instead, they contribute to debt. “Private sector projects create capital wealth, which is a fuel for the economy,” he added.

These gains also fit with other recent indicators. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s August survey found that manufacturing activity in New York State expanded strongly, with its general business conditions index reaching 20.6, the highest level in more than four years. New orders and shipments both increased.

Trump’s trade policies are only one part of this story, and a single jobs report cannot prove that tariffs are responsible for a manufacturing rebound. But there is growing evidence from individual companies that the administration’s efforts to protect domestic producers are affecting investment decisions.

Revere Copper Products, America’s oldest copper rolling mill, is one example. After decades of intense foreign competition, the company has been expanding operations and hiring workers. Amy O’Shaughnessy, Revere’s vice president of sales and marketing, has said tariffs helped “reset the playing field” and provided greater certainty for long-term investment.

More recently, O’Shaughnessy said that tariffs, along with booming demand from data centers, have allowed Revere to invest in its factories and workforce in ways it had not been able to do for decades. The company has added roughly 100 workers at its New York and North Carolina facilities since 2023.

Drew Greenblatt, owner of Baltimore-based Marlin Steel Wire Products, has likewise emerged as an outspoken supporter of policies aimed at strengthening American manufacturing.

“I’m thrilled the new policies exist so that we can nurture these American companies,” Greenblatt said.

Marlin Steel, which makes wire baskets and sheet-metal products from American steel, recorded its best year ever in 2025. Greenblatt said earlier this year that the company had responded by purchasing the most expensive piece of machinery in its history and expected further growth in 2026.

None of this means tariffs come without costs. Manufacturers that rely heavily on imported materials can face higher input prices, and the long-term effects vary significantly from one industry to another. But for companies competing directly against heavily subsidized or lower-cost foreign production, tariffs can also provide breathing room to invest, expand capacity, and hire American workers.

That calculation becomes particularly important when the foreign competitor is China.

Retired Italian economist Professor Alfredo Di Gagliardi argued that rebuilding key American industries would be exceedingly difficult without some protection from Chinese competition. Beijing, he noted, has achieved dominant positions in industries ranging from batteries and electric vehicles to solar panels because of its own protectionist policies.

“Is there a price to be paid? Yes,” Di Gagliardi said, “but it is small compared to the inability to produce valuable products.”

The national security implications of relying on foreign adversaries for goods and materials reinforce that argument. The Pentagon has warned that the United States cannot afford excessive dependence on foreign suppliers for critical components and has specifically sought to onshore defense-related production chains. American military strength ultimately depends not only on weapons already in the arsenal, but on the factories, skilled workers, materials, and machinery capable of replacing and expanding them.

Manufacturing also remains important for another reason — it provides a pathway to economic security for millions of workers who do not have four-year college degrees.

Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, recently described manufacturing as “a ladder to the middle class,” noting that the sector can still offer strong wages to Americans without university degrees.

“I do think manufacturing is an industry where you can still find good wages in the United States and particularly for the majority of Americans who won’t have a four-year degree,” he said.

August’s numbers do not by themselves amount to a full-scale industrial renaissance. But 58,000 manufacturing jobs added since December, including continued gains in machinery and metals, constitute meaningful progress.

For decades, Americans watched factories close, production move overseas, and the country become increasingly dependent on foreign industrial capacity. If the recent trend continues, the United States can break its reliance on foreign suppliers and re-establish itself as a premier global manufacturing hub.