On ABC's "This Week," hosted by Martha Raddatz, Attorney General Todd Blanche complained about what he described as "false" reporting by CNN. Raddatz said, "Give us an example." Blanche replied: "Wait, give you an example of when CNN doesn't report accurately? You cannot be asking me that."

It is not just the false reporting. It is the thinly veiled contempt:

"There is overwhelming evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the election ... They did collude with the Russians." -- Ryan Lizza, CNN political analyst, May 8, 2017

"There has also been evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia." -- John Vause, CNN anchor, Feb. 21, 2018

"Right now, let me tell you, there was collusion." -- Chris Cuomo, "Cuomo Prime Time," March 13, 2019

"Some pundits are saying that this is the equivalent of when President Trump suggested both the white supremacists and those protesting the white supremacists were very fine people on both sides." -- Jake Tapper, "CNN Newsroom," about Trump's press conference with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, July 16, 2018

"According to the president, the neo-Nazis who marched in Charlottesville are very fine people." -- Laura Coates, guest host "Don Lemon Tonight," CNN, June 29, 2020

"He said very fine people on both sides, and he was talking about neo-Nazis, racists, white supremacists." -- Don Lemon, CNN live event/special, Sept. 30, 2020

"... One of the most disgraceful performances by an American President at a summit in front of a Russian leader ..." -- Anderson Cooper, "CNN Newsroom," about Trump's press conference with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, July 16, 2018

Don Lemon: "(Trump) emboldens bigots."

Chris Cuomo: "Yes."

Lemon: "But bigots embolden him as well. There are many. Not all of his supporters are bigots. I'm not saying that. But there are people who are out there who don't stand up to this president. And so, what category does that put you in if you don't stand up to this president?" -- Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo, "Don Lemon Tonight," CNN, July 29, 2019

Jake Tapper: "How do you think it makes little kids with stutters feel when they see you make a comment like that?"

Lara Trump: "First and foremost, I had no idea Joe Biden ever suffered from a stutter ..."

Tapper: "I think that you were mocking his stutter."

Lara Trump: "... I had no idea Joe Biden ..."

Tapper: "Yes, I think you were mocking his stutter."

L. Trump: "Of course I wasn't, Jake. Wow."

Tapper: "And I think you have absolutely no standing to diagnose somebody's cognitive decline, especially ..."

L. Trump: "I'm not diagnosing. I'm saying that we see the Joe Biden of today is not the Joe Biden of five years ago, of 10 years ago."

Tapper: "I would think that somebody in the Trump family would be more sensitive to people who do not have medical licenses diagnosing politicians from afar ..." -- Lara Trump's interview with Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union," Oct. 18, 2020

"There's a lot about the story that does not add up. ... And Trump has been hyping the drama for days on end. And this is how it goes on and on." -- Brian Stelter, "Reliable Sources," on the Hunter Biden laptop story, CNN, Oct. 18, 2020

"It must be said, to paraphrase President Ford, for tens of millions of our fellow Americans, their long national nightmare is over." -- Jake Tapper, after CNN projected Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election, Nov. 7, 2020

"It's anarchy, the president has encouraged this time and time again." -- Dana Bash, CNN live event/special, Jan. 6, 2021

"It is 99.99, whatever percent, chances that you won't get the COVID, you won't get COVID." -- Don Lemon, "Don Lemon Tonight," on people fully vaccinated against COVID, May 10, 2021

"... (Trump's) now a dictator making a comeback." -- Jim Acosta, CNN's chief domestic correspondent, "The Situation Room," on Republican leaders visiting Trump, July 15, 2021

Anderson Cooper: "You've quoted Gen. Milley calling Donald Trump a fascist. You yourself have not used that word to describe him. Let me ask you tonight, do you think Donald Trump is a fascist?"

Kamala Harris: "Yes, I do. Yes, I do. And I also believe that the people who know him best on this subject should be trusted."

Cooper: "Let's get to some of our voters." -- CNN's Presidential Town Hall with Kamala Harris, moderated by CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, host of "Anderson Cooper 360", Oct. 23, 2024

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