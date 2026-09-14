A draft Trump administration proposal to allocate federal child care funds to some stay-at-home parents is sparking vigorous debate among conservatives over the role of the government in promoting strong families. Some are arguing that the proposed change would betray conservative values by making even more Americans reliant on government handouts, while others argue that redirecting funding for programs that already exist to support families is a net positive.

Officially titled the “Stay-at-Home Parent Child Care Subsidy Proposal,” the plan is reportedly a top priority of Vice President JD Vance, according to The New York Times. Households that earn below a certain income and are composed of married couples with young children where one parent does not work would be eligible for the benefit.

The money would come from the $12 billion Child Care and Development Fund (CCDF), a block grant to the states administered by the Department of Health and Human Services. The program was first established under the Clinton administration in 1990 and subsidizes child care for about 1.3 million children up to age 13.

“Under the current rules, most of the money is distributed to states, which in turn distribute it to parents, usually in the form of vouchers or direct deposits to child care providers,” as the Times reports. Parents typically receive $9,000 per child.

The Trump administration plan would create “the option for a new category of care, parent-based child care, that will allow one married parent to receive C.C.D.F. assistance to care for their own child, while a spouse works at least 35 hours per week,” according to documents reviewed by the Times.

The plan received quick criticism from some conservative voices.

“The government shouldn’t be privileging one choice above another, or penalizing middle-class families (whether on one income or two),” Angela Morabito with the Defense of Freedom Institute wrote on X.

“Because I am conservative, I don’t expect [my kids] to be subsidized by the government – and I’m none too keen on subsidizing anyone else’s, either,” Morabito wrote in a separate comment.

Others, like commentator Erick Erickson, argued the plan is an unacceptable expansion of the welfare state. “I don’t think it is a good idea to take a welfare program that enables single moms to transition off welfare and suddenly make two-parent households dependent on welfare in such a way they’d have to do a math equation to see if taking a promotion would end their welfare payment,” Erickson said.

But other conservatives have argued that the program has already been around for more than 35 years with no real attempts to defund it. If parents can get money from the government to send their kids to daycare, why shouldn’t they be able to get that same money to stay home and raise their own children? If the program is going to exist, it might as well be refashioned to support kids being raised at home by their parents rather than in daycare, they argue.

“Because welfare programs had historically punished work and marriage we got an explosion of unwed non-working mothers,” Roger Severino, vice president of economic and domestic policy at the Heritage Foundation, wrote on X. “Incentives still matter, and under the CCDF program, marriage… is penalized as well as at-home child raising. The result? 80% of recipients are unmarried working mothers, an arrangement which research shows leads to significantly worse life outcomes for parents and children.”

“The idea is to end illogical and counterproductive exclusion of married families with single wage earners by reallocating the existing pot of money Congress has passed for 30 years running,” Severino added.

Daily Wire journalist Megan Basham argued a similar point. “I absolutely would rather shut this program down tomorrow,” she said. “But since we can’t, I am open to ways to redirect the funding so that it does not incentivize cohabitation and single parent households.”

Some critics raised concerns that the program allows for households led by illegal aliens to get the benefit, since the money is based on the citizenship of the children. Others pointed out that the proposed changes to the program do not have a phase out, so making even one additional dollar above the income limit means parents lose the entire subsidy.

But proponents of the plan argue that those concerns can be addressed and do not diminish the overall value of empowering more parents to stay home with their children.

Conservative and even some libertarian groups have argued similar points for years – that if social programs are going to exist, they should promote marriage and strong nuclear families.

Just two months ago, a fellow at the libertarian Cato Institute and the conservative Independent Women’s Forum argued the child care fund should include “smaller or faith-based daycares as well as care provided by neighbors, friends, or family members.” The Trump administration’s proposal takes that recommendation one step further.

Conservatives have also long supported school choice vouchers, which take taxpayer dollars and allow families to use them for private schools and sometimes for homeschooling. Similarly, conservatives generally support flexibility when it comes to welfare spending and Medicaid programs to ensure that needy individuals receive the help they need while also incentivizing recipients to improve their lot in life.

For proponents of the plan, the argument ultimately comes down to political reality. In an ideal world, families would not need government support, and Congress would not be spending billions of dollars on programs like the CCDF in the first place.

But those programs already exist, and there is little political appetite to abolish them. If the money is going to be spent anyway, conservatives should have a say in what kinds of choices and family structures that spending encourages.

For decades, the left has understood that government programs can be used not only to provide benefits, but also to shape incentives and advance broader social priorities. Shouldn’t conservatives be willing to do the same? At a time when marriage and fertility rates are in steep decline, such action may be precisely what the country needs.