How Republicans Can Win the Midterms in Five Easy Steps

While public polling has underestimated Republican support in national elections in recent cycles, there’s no denying that the numbers as they stand today paint a grim picture for the GOP. But the good news for Republicans is that the election isn’t for another two months – and the few weeks after Labor Day are typically the period when most voters make up their minds.

This means that despite the liberal media voices attempting to convince Republicans that the situation is hopeless (and thus depress conservative enthusiasm and turnout on November 3), there is still time for the GOP to defy history and keep control of Congress. Here are five things that Republicans must do if they hope to save their majorities.

1. Stop the bleeding on the cost of living

The “affordability” issue killed Democrats in 2024, and now Republicans are at risk of falling victim to the same problem. Poll after poll shows that affordability and the cost of living remain the top issue for voters.

Normally, that’s good news for Republicans, who have historically enjoyed an edge with voters when it comes to the economy. But a Reuters/Ipsos poll out late last month found that 36 percent of respondents preferred Democrats’ approach to addressing cost-of-living concerns, while just 26 percent preferred Republicans’ approach – the largest Democrat advantage since the pollster began asking that question last year.

By far the most salient metric that acts as a proxy for cost of living is gas prices. President Trump has already taken decisive action to bring down gas prices by securing majority control of 65 billion barrels of Venezuelan oil. The price of fuel will surely come down thanks to this effort – the question is, how soon. If prices come down before early voting starts (late September and early October in most states), Republicans should see the heat ease up on voter frustration over affordability concerns.

Republicans should also remind voters that Democrats’ number one priority is attacking President Trump and launching more impeachment crusades. How will obsessing over political revenge help anything become more affordable?

2. Highlight the wins

The Working Families Tax Cuts (a.k.a. the One Big Beautiful Bill, or OBBB) was one of the most significant legislative achievements in recent memory and should be marketed as the crowning achievement of every Republican member of Congress. As a result of that law, Americans just saw the largest tax refund season in history. No Tax on Tips and No Tax on Overtime – two key Trump campaign pledges from 2024 – are now the law of the land, and about 90 percent of seniors effectively no longer owe taxes on their Social Security income.

But perhaps even more importantly, the OBBB prevented what would’ve been the largest tax hike in American history because the law prevented the 2017 Trump tax cuts from expiring. Republicans should remind voters that every single Democrat voted against this law – and by default voted for the tax hike.

Talking about the OBBB is a natural counter to Democrat attacks over affordability. The OBBB helped end the economic malaise of the Biden years, yet every Democrat voted against it. There is nothing “affordable” about allowing tax cuts to expire and forcing Americans to pay more to the federal government, which is effectively what Democrats voted for.

3. Point out that Democrats are crazy

It’s not just that Democrats are radical – they’re downright crazy. One of the most effective Republican lines of attack is that Democrats simply cannot be trusted to govern.

In Texas, Democrats are running a candidate who has said that God is “nonbinary,” called “whiteness” a “virus,” and called for “dismantling” capitalism. In Michigan, Democrats are running a candidate who campaigns with a left-wing online influencer who has called on his followers to murder “capitalists” and said America deserved 9/11. Democrats’ Senate candidate in Florida is most famous for marching up and down the aisles of the state legislature with a bullhorn and screaming like a maniac. In Maine, Democrats had to ditch one candidate over disturbing allegations of violence against women, only to replace him with another candidate who has his own history of violence.

The list goes on and on – and that’s not even to mention Democrats’ policy positions. Most Americans are normal people who don’t usually want to think too much about politics. They want leaders who create and project a sense of normalcy and stability.

Branding Democrats as “radical” is good. But branding them as “crazy” is perhaps even better. It’s a simple argument that resonates with everyday Americans beyond politics or policy. The message is, “These people are too loony to put in charge of anything.”

4. Have an agenda

In addition to highlighting their wins from the past two years, Republicans must also bring a plan to voters about what they’re planning to do if they retain power – something that has been missing from the national conversation. GOP voters especially want to hear concrete policy proposals to give them a reason to show up and vote. It’s not enough to simply point out how terrible Democrat policies will be – Republicans need an agenda of their own.

One prime candidate for an agenda item would be some sort of realistic plan to pass election integrity legislation. Undoubtedly the biggest disappointment of the 119th Congress has been its failure to pass the SAVE America Act. With precious few legislative days left before the midterms, it seems highly unlikely that bill will get across the finish line. But Republican leaders could still put together some sort of assurance that a version of the legislation will get passed in the next Congress.

Regardless of what’s in it, the Republican agenda should be simple and broadly popular. Newt Gingrich’s famous “Contract with America,” which led Republicans to win control of the House and Senate for the first time in 40 years, provides a useful example.

5. Don’t forget the positive

This may seem naïve or old-fashioned, but there is a real lane for Republicans to reflect what Americans want to believe about their country.

The GOP is running against history, and the party is going to have to defy some expectations and do some things differently to win. In a political culture that has become overwhelmingly negative, with both parties primarily focused on attacking one another, injecting a healthy dose of positivity into the conversation would be a welcome breath of fresh air.

As the party currently in power, Republicans should want Americans to go into the voting booth feeling good about themselves and good about the country. Anything the GOP can do to promote a spirit of confidence and patriotism is to its benefit.

There are undoubtedly still plenty of surprises ahead before Election Day, and the polls could shift in either direction. But if Republicans can accomplish these five things, they stand a good chance of coming out on top when all the votes are counted.