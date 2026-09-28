 Skip to main content
Help Join 2M+ Members
Partly cloudy54°F
Washington, D.C.

NEWSLINE

by AMAC — The Association of Mature American Citizens
Faith

Integrity and Freedom: Why Character Still Defines True Leadership

Eisenhower called integrity the supreme quality for leadership, and Camus and Emerson agreed the standard comes from within, judged by conscience alone rather than any rulebook.

National Spokesman, AMAC 3 min read
Promotion

Photo: M. McNeill/Fox Photos/Getty Images

Dwight D. Eisenhower, Supreme Allied Commander in WWII, President of Columbia University, President of the United States, once wrote: “The supreme quality for leadership is unquestionably integrity… Without it, no real success is possible, no matter whether it is on a section gang, a football field, in an army, or in an office.” There is a secret.

What Eisenhower knew is that respect is earned, never given, and that the first element of respect is integrity. He knew people are smart and responsive. If you show integrity, people admire it, follow it, and start to cultivate it within themselves, which leads to more of it.

The integrity of which Eisenhower spoke, the bit we most admire, comes from within. It is intuitive; it becomes intuitive over time. It is not about following a book, but being the book; not about seeking outward approval but finding inward approval, consistency with conscience.

As Albert Camus wrote, the idea is this: “Integrity has no need of rules.”  In other words, if we promise ourselves to live by a certain standard, we become the judge. We know if we are at the set standard or missing it, need to refocus, up our game, and stay on top of it.

Integrity is like that, a constant angel on our shoulder, reminding us who we are, that we are only who we are if we are – that is, we must constantly recommit to living to the standard.

Wrote one of my favorite New England authors and “transcendentalists,” Ralph Waldo Emerson, “Nothing is at last sacred, but the integrity of your own mind.”

Question: Have we got what Eisenhower, Camus, and Emerson argue is essential to human happiness and leadership - what keeps us balanced? An ability to focus on setting and holding high standards, caring and cultivating within ourselves the possible? With effort … yes.

Whether we are talking about individual integrity, or the integrity of a society – on which all depends – the objective is to envision, believe, and reach constantly higher, expect more of ourselves.

As a society, we must expect more of leaders. When things seem to be slipping, we must speak up, step up, demand more, and assert rights that go back to insisting on integrity. Jefferson wrote, “Truth is the only solid foundation for liberty.” By truth, he meant integrity.

Washington felt the same, identifying the integrity of a person and society as centered on understanding truth and correcting for it. “Truth will ultimately prevail where pains…are taken to bring it to light.”

Bottom line: Personal integrity is important, but so is society’s integrity – truthfulness with and to itself. This involves willingness to demand honesty of leadership. Always a skunk at the garden party, John Adams wrote: “A government built on lies will inevitably lead to oppression of its people.”  Demanding integrity is required…for freedom. That’s the secret.

What do you think? Be the first to comment Read Next Longfellow’s “A Day of Sunshine”: Finding Joy in Every Season
Topics FaithU.S. foreign policy and national securityCounter-narcotics and international law enforcementAmerican politics and governmentLeadership, character, and American history
Share this article:
EmailFacebookX
Robert B. Charles

About the author

National Spokesman, AMAC

@Bobby4Maine

Robert Charles is a former Assistant Secretary of State under Colin Powell, former Reagan and Bush 41 White House staffer, Maine attorney, ten-year naval intelligence officer (USNR), and 25-year businessman. He wrote “Narcotics and Terrorism” (2003), “Eagles and Evergreens” (North Country Press, 2018), and “Cherish America: Stories of Courage, Character, and Kindness” (Tower Publishing, 2024). He is the National Spokesman for AMAC. Today, he is running to be Maine’s next Governor (please visit BobbyforMaine.com to learn more)!

Expertise

  • U.S. foreign policy and national security
  • Counter-narcotics and international law enforcement
  • American politics and government
  • Leadership, character, and American history

Credentials

  • Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (October 2003 - March 2005)
  • Reagan White House staffer (1981-1983)
  • Deputy Associate Director, Office of Domestic Policy, George H.W. Bush White House (1992-1993)
  • Staff Director and Chief Counsel, U.S. House Subcommittee on National Security, International Affairs, and Criminal Justice (1995-1999)

Comments

Start writing — we'll just need a name to post. Comments are reviewed before promotion.

You’ll get an email when someone replies — unless you’ve unsubscribed. Every email has the link.

Loading comments...

More From Newsline

More News
Fall. Autumn Park. Autumnal Trees and Leaves in sun rays
Faith September 25, 2026

Longfellow’s “A Day of Sunshine”: Finding Joy in Every Season

In 1872, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow answered autumn's gloom with "A Day of Sunshine," a poem that finds a blessing in every season, from cherry blooms to winter drifts.

Yellow painted light bulb on human brain. concept of ideas, human genius. Carved figures of people on gray background. yellow light bulb instead of brain. Smart person in society, talent, ability to generate ideas
Faith September 24, 2026

Why Wonder Still Matters in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

As the world outsources thinking to AI, Socrates offered a warning worth remembering: "Wonder is the beginning of wisdom," and a mind that stops wondering goes dead.

Alvin Toffler
Faith September 23, 2026

Alvin Toffler’s Warning – Do Not Trade Judgement for AI

Toffler predicted work-from-home and attacks on religion and the nation-state, and warned that schools pushing AI would shut off our ability to think.