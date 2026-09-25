The Sum of All Our Anger: A Cautionary Tale for a Divided America

As democratic socialism gains greater visibility in American politics, William R. Douglas’s The Sum of All Our Anger: Civil War 2.0 arrives at a particularly relevant moment.

From Zohran Mamdani’s election as mayor of New York City to a series of democratic socialist victories in congressional primaries this year, the movement has expanded its influence within the Democrat Party. These developments have also intensified debate about the country’s ideological direction and the rise of socialism.

Against that backdrop, Douglas offers a provocative work of speculative fiction that imagines political divisions spiraling into a devastating second American civil war.

Set primarily in the 2060s, the novel depicts an America fractured by decades of political polarization. Following the election of democratic socialist President Devin Cyrus, the federal government embarks on a sweeping transformation of the country's political institutions under an initiative called the “New Way.”

As tensions escalate, states begin seceding from the Union, Americans take up arms against one another, and the nation descends into a bloody conflict that threatens its very existence.

Douglas draws heavily on American history, particularly the original Civil War, to construct a fictional world in which familiar political disagreements have reached their most destructive extremes. The novel is packed with military strategy, political intrigue, and historical parallels that will particularly interest readers of military and historical fiction.

But beneath the battles and political maneuvering lies a deeply personal story about the human cost of national division.

One of the novel’s most compelling storylines follows Jackson King, an Illinois National Guard officer and Christian pastor, and his son DeShawn, who find themselves on opposing sides of the conflict. Their fractured relationship illustrates how political animosity can destroy even the strongest family bonds.

Indeed, while Douglas presents a chilling vision of America's future, his underlying message is considerably more hopeful than the novel’s premise might suggest.

Through its exploration of faith, forgiveness, and reconciliation, the book challenges readers to consider their own role in America’s increasingly contentious political culture.

Douglas is particularly effective when he shifts his attention from the battlefield to the relationships between ordinary Americans. A memorable scene involving three friends with sharply different political beliefs illustrates how mutual respect and friendship can survive even the most profound ideological disagreements.

These quieter moments help distinguish the novel from a conventional military thriller. Some passages become densely packed with military details and historical background, but the story’s emotional weight comes from its exploration of what Americans stand to lose when political differences become irreconcilable.

In his afterword, Douglas makes his intentions explicit: He hopes the novel will discourage another civil war, encourage Americans to defend their constitutional institutions, and inspire a renewed commitment to Christian faith.

He also urges readers to restore the increasingly neglected art of disagreeing without sacrificing friendships, family relationships, or mutual respect.

Ultimately, The Sum of All Our Anger is less a prediction of America’s future than an invitation to reflect on its present. Its darkest scenarios are fictional, but its questions about anger, political division, and the responsibilities of citizenship are unmistakably contemporary.

And perhaps its most important message is that America's future is not predetermined. Reconciliation remains possible, and the country still has the opportunity to choose a different path.

You can read more about the novel HERE.