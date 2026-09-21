Amid mounting concerns about an aging electricity grid and the ever-growing energy demands of the data center industry, a quiet resurgence in nuclear energy capability is gaining steam throughout the United States. It may ultimately prove to be one of President Donald Trump’s greatest legacies.

After more than a decade of relatively flat power consumption, the United States is entering a period of sustained electricity demand growth. The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s 2026 Annual Energy Outlook projects that total U.S. electricity demand could rise roughly 15 to 20 percent over the next decade.

The supply side may struggle to keep pace. In its 2025 Long-Term Reliability Assessment, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation projects summer peak demand will rise by 224 gigawatts and winter demand by 246 gigawatts by 2035; yet only 71 gigawatts of summer capacity and 16 gigawatts of winter capacity additions are currently approved, with the rest dependent on projects still working through development and interconnection.

Meeting that surge in demand will require the United States to dramatically expand its capacity to generate reliable electricity. Nuclear power, which can produce enormous amounts of energy around the clock regardless of weather conditions, will almost certainly need to be part of the equation. And several recent developments suggest America’s long-awaited nuclear resurgence may finally be taking shape.

Earlier this summer, for the first time in 40 years, a privately funded nuclear reactor at Idaho’s National Laboratory reached “criticality.” Despite the ominous-sounding term, “criticality” is a positive and necessary milestone. It simply means that a reactor has achieved a controlled, self-sustaining nuclear fission chain reaction – the basic process that allows a reactor to continuously produce energy.

Just two weeks after the breakthrough in Idaho, another nuclear reactor in Utah reached criticality. Another one in Houston soon followed, making a trio. And then, in the early morning of the country’s 250th birthday, Aalo Atomics announced its reactor had also reached criticality.

These reactors are four of 11 which the Trump administration has devoted resources to as it seeks to increase nuclear energy use.

While the reactors are still about two years away from creating electricity for public use, this achievement illustrates the visionary leadership of Trump to bring together private industry and government entities to spark a “nuclear renaissance.”

The success follows Trump’s focus on expanding nuclear energy since returning to the White House in January 2025. Soon after taking office, he signed executive orders to “strengthen scientific discovery in America, rebuild public trust in science, and accelerate advanced nuclear technologies.”

The administration has also allocated billions of dollars to expand nuclear reactors and aimed to cut average licensing times for new facilities from 10 years to less than 18 months. The Department of Transportation, building on Trump’s first term effort to expand the use of nuclear energy on military bases, is also encouraging the development of “small modular reactors” (SMRs) which are less expensive and mobile. In the future, SMRs may be able to be transported quickly anywhere in the world and supply enormous amounts of power.

In August, the Trump administration also announced plans to build 20 new “mini reactors” on military bases throughout the country. This initiative protects taxpayers by only rewarding private companies when they meet concrete objectives, according to the Department of War.

“Our selected industry awardees represent the most viable technologies to achieve this capability, setting conditions for both installation energy resilience and operational energy solutions,” the program manager for the initiative, called Janus, said.

Even National Review, which is often critical of the Trump administration, handed the President credit.

“Through a series of executive orders and federal programs, the Trump administration has attempted to streamline nuclear regulatory processes and help private developers move products toward viability and commercialization,” Eva Terry wrote.

Terry also quoted nuclear engineering professor Steve Shannon, who said interest in the field is booming: “The enthusiasm is real, and it is fragile… We cannot afford to let [the] momentum of this moment outrun our capacity to educate and train these students.”

Despite Trump’s best efforts, red tape can still hold back development. “For too long, we’ve treated nuclear regulation as the realm of lawyers and legal proceedings,” Antares CEO Jordan Bramble told lawmakers. His company is one of the four to have a reactor reach criticality.

“Actually, it is both safer and faster when you treat regulatory engagement as an engineering problem first and foremost,” he said.

Nuclear energy does not have to be scary. While critics will point to the time it takes to bring nuclear power to the grid or dismiss recent criticality tests as stunts, the deliberative and methodical nature of nuclear power generation is a feature, not a bug. All new technology takes time, and under Trump, there is finally a massive investment in both money and political capital to advance nuclear power.

That pro-nuclear approach is already producing tangible results. Three Mile Island, the site of a partial meltdown in 1979, is set to reopen under a deal with Microsoft to purchase electricity from the plant – a striking example of how growing private-sector energy demand is breathing new life into America’s nuclear industry.

Reliability is one of nuclear power’s biggest advantages. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright summed up the case well: “Nuclear has the potential to be America’s greatest source of energy addition. It works whether the wind is blowing, or the sun is shining, is possible anywhere and at different scales.”

If electricity demand rises as projected, the United States will need every dependable source of power it can bring online. Nuclear energy is not the only answer, but its ability to provide large amounts of steady power makes it uniquely suited to support everything from American households and factories to the rapidly expanding network of AI data centers.

Trump’s policies have helped create the conditions for that expansion by pairing private investment with federal research and a regulatory environment more welcoming to nuclear development. If that momentum continues, today’s “nuclear renaissance” could help power not only America’s grid, but a new era of economic growth for decades to come.