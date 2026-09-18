Political sinkholes are about to appear all over Europe.

A sinkhole occurs in nature when underlying layers of earth slowly erode away until the top layer collapses, creating a depression in the ground. While these often take hundreds or thousands of years to form naturally, human activity can accelerate their creation, leading to the sudden appearance of massive holes in roads and construction sites. In some cases, they can swallow up entire houses in a matter of minutes without warning.

This natural phenomenon provides a useful metaphor for the building political collapses that may soon become apparent throughout Europe.

One of the primary causes of these political sinkholes is mass migration, which is now destabilizing the continent.

Of course, mass movements of people have occurred throughout history. Over the past two centuries, great voluntary migrations from Europe to the Western Hemisphere took place, along with forced migrations of slaves from Africa.

The violence of two world wars and several regional wars in the 20th century also scattered waves of refugees all over the globe, and successful democratic nations absorbed them.

Many immigrant groups faced hostility in their new countries, but the general pattern in the countries which had the greatest number of these new residents was eventual acceptance and integration.

But the most recent waves of immigration to Europe have been different. A wave of refugees from former colonies of Great Britain, France, and the Netherlands after World War II did not seem much interested in integration and assimilation.

Many of these migrants were from the Middle East and North Africa. They were not willing to practice their own religious and cultural traditions alongside those long-established in their new country. Instead of assimilation, they have set out to achieve cultural conquest of their European hosts.

German guilt arising from its conduct in World War II and the idealistic belief by those who created the European Union that national borders should be open to everyone, including all immigrants, have accelerated immigration in Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, and the rest of Europe.

The large numbers of these immigrants, combined with their high birth rates (which significantly exceeded the increasingly shrinking native birth rates) are having an enormous impact on European demographics.

In London, for instance, long one of the top economic and cultural hubs of Europe, a shocking 63.3 percent of the population is now non-white British. 41 percent of Londoners were born outside the United Kingdom.

In Germany, people with an immigration history – meaning immigrants plus their direct descendants – rose from 16 percent of the population in 2005 to 26 percent in 2024. That’s roughly a 60 percent increase in the population share in less than two decades.

In Paris, the largest city in Western Europe, approximately one-third of the population was born abroad.

Overall, the share of ethnically non-Europeans living in Europe has more than doubled from 2000 to today – and that figure is even higher in Western Europe. Among people born in the European Union, about seven percent have at least one parent born outside the E.U.

This is a level of rapid civilizational replacement never before seen in modern history. Native citizens throughout Europe, alarmed at the existential challenge from immigrants determined to replace their culture and law, have already begun to react, even if their liberal leaders have not.

Leftist political parties, many of which dominated European politics for decades, are shrinking and losing power. Centrist parties which fail to address migration-related issues are also losing voter support. Almost everywhere in Europe today, conservative parties are supporting severe limits on immigration or even a complete end to it altogether.

It is no surprise that these parties on the right are gaining support significantly and even taking power in some cases. Liberals’ decades-long hegemony in Europe is now in jeopardy.

These upstart conservative parties include AfD in Germany, National Rally in France, Reform UK in the United Kingdom, Party for Freedom in the Netherlands, Fidesz in Hungary, Brothers of Italy in Italy, Freedom Party in Austria, Vox in Spain, Hellenic Solution in Greece, Sweden Democrats in Sweden, and SDS in Slovenia, as well as others in virtually every European country.

These conservative-nationalist parties are assailed as “hard right” or even “fascist” by those on the left and the media which supports them. In fact, by U.S. standards, the anti-immigration European parties would be like moderate American Republicans. The global media’s effort to portray the growing right-wing parties as extremists is a propaganda tactic and without merit.

Meanwhile, the real threat to Europe continues to grow as hostile immigrants increase their numbers and grow more aggressive in their quest to replace the European civilization. Their efforts to erode the legal systems, traditions, and customs of the continent will eventually lead to the political sinkholes that will undermine European life as it has evolved over the past millennium.

But Europeans will not allow their civilization to silently disappear. The resistance is already fighting back. Calls to end open-door immigration and deport subversive immigrants will grow, and political parties which support them will win elections.

The great question today is whether there is time enough to fix the political sinkholes and prevent the total collapse of Europe as we have known it, and which has contributed so much to the world and our way of life.