A Quiet Hero of the Conservative Movement: Dovie Eisner In Memoriam

You likely have not heard of Dov Paul Eisner. Only 35 when he died, his voice had been stilled for over a year because he was in a coma. A writer, his articles were few but good. He was not a celebrity or even a celebrated figure by any great numbers. He was somebody, however, about whom you should know.

To conservatives who knew him in person or online, Dovie’s death was more than a mere personal loss. He gave delight, instruction, laughter, and challenge in equal doses to a great many who were pushing back against the politics and anti-religious impulses falsely called progressive—especially against those declaring that there were lives not worth living. He was, said one friend in an online tribute, “a quiet hero of the conservative movement.”

Dovie Eisner was born with a disease called nemaline myopathy, a rare congenital defect that causes extreme muscle weakness. Though he was wheelchair bound from early on, his spirit and his mind were extremely strong.

At the age of 13, he participated in the National Spelling Bee. A local television news story shows the young man in action as well as the inspiration he gave to his 7th-grade classmates at his Florida Jewish school. They reported that when their teachers didn’t know how to spell something, they asked Dovie.

The reporters emphasized that Dovie’s desire was to be known for his intellectual achievements and not his disability. “It’s irrelevant to Dovie,” a teacher told reporters. “He doesn’t want to talk about it because it doesn’t matter to him. And he doesn’t want to be seen, rightly so, as a kid in a wheelchair. He’s a kid who likes to read, he likes to write, likes to spell, and is just a really nice person.”

Dovie said that, apart from academic education, his formal training as a child was limited to religious education. He was, he said, “an autodidact.” Given that Jewish religious education is focused a great deal on arguing the meaning of texts, it’s no wonder that the young man who was really a nice person was also keen on debates with friends, intellectual foes, and whomever he met.

Dovie studied at Brooklyn College in New York. A picture of him in a white shirt and red bowtie from that period graces his “Senior Editor” profile on an old website for Stuck in the Library: Brooklyn College’s Sharpest Literary Magazine. The profile says he likes to participate in the writing process and help other writers reach their potential.

As an adult, that’s what Dovie liked to do, too: help others reach their potential. Those whom he helped were usually those, like him, who saw things from the right side of the aisle.

As David Marcus wrote in a moving tribute, “Dovie was a central figure in the small world of conservative writing and thinking in New York City.” Dovie’s usual M.O. was to contact a writer whom he had read digitally, establish a dialogue, often by criticizing the article in question, and then move to meet the person IRL — in real life.

Though he had a hard time getting food down, Dovie famously developed a taste for Bourbon, which he sipped as he talked to his friends and continued the arguments. “Intellectually,” Marcus writes, “Dovie was a tireless — and I’ll be honest, sometimes even annoying — devil’s advocate, with an extraordinary ability to see the best arguments of all sides.”

Part of the reason for that ability was no doubt that training in Jewish school. Part of it was also because the autodidact had seemingly read everything in a variety of subjects, especially law. Anybody who encountered him online knew that he could hold his own on pretty much any subject.

This was evident during the last papal election, when rumors of French President Emmanuel Macron trying to influence the selection of the pontiff started to emerge. Dovie commented, “Strictly speaking, the elected President of France is ex officio a monarch, as one of the co-princes of Andorra, but given that the jus exclusivae was formally outlawed at the beginning of last century, he has no business trying to scuttle any of the cardinals from becoming pope.”

I never met Dovie in person. Like a great many people, I only discovered him on X/Twitter where, under the name @tkdylan, he served up facts and judgments like the above. The name was taken from the hero of a fantasy series Dovie once planned to write. Dovie used Teddy Roosevelt’s face for his profile picture.

That last fact is surely relevant. There was something indomitable about that other autodidact, TR, just as there was about Dovie. He could hold his own in social media battles and he often did. Yet, his real gift was for personal communication. While I only messaged him and emailed him a little bit about some theological questions, many others testified to his constantly bringing that aforementioned criticism, as well as concern and cheer, to them through his many messages and texts.

Dovie’s writings over the last five years of his life were concentrated on two things: his new Christian faith and the threats to life that were coming to him. Concerning the former, he wrote of his own decision that came in the midst of seeing a friend struggle with mental health and attempt suicide. “You see Hades in those moments,” he wrote. “But I saw something else: God, Jesus Christ, calling me to come to a new home. His home. The church.” He was baptized in an Episcopal Church in 2021 and received as a Catholic a few years later.

While his Christian faith cheered him in many ways, he never used it to cover over difficulties. In one post, he quoted the Gospel passage about the man born blind whom Jesus healed followed by the “loudly crying” emoji. “Jesus answered: Neither hath this man sinned, nor his parents; but that the works of God should be made manifest in him.” There is no doubt that Dovie wanted that healing for himself. His friends told how one of his greatest desires was for a wife and children.

The other topic besides faith was Dovie’s defense of life. The last thing he published before slipping into a coma in May 2025 was an article urging the New York Legislature to reject a bill allowing assisted suicide. “The logic of assisted suicide,” Dovie wrote, “leads inevitably to the conclusion that those with doctor-approved expiration dates are living lives not worth living.”

Dovie’s pleas were not heeded in New York. Kathy Hochul signed it into law in February 2026. But, in God’s providence, on September 11, 2026, the very day Dovie died, Britain’s House of Commons almost miraculously voted down the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill that would have allowed physician-assisted suicide.

Dovie had written only days before he slipped into a coma that he was praying “that the United Kingdom fail to join its neighbours who’ve allowed these killings.” God certainly heard this prayer of his quiet hero for life, sanity, and holiness.