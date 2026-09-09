AMAC Proudly Sponsors “9/11 Remembered: 25 Years Later” Documentary Honoring Heroes

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, September 8, 2026 — Today, the Association of Mature American Citizens (AMAC) was honored to participate in a special screening of 9/11 Remembered: 25 Years Later, a new documentary commemorating the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks and honoring the heroes, victims, survivors, first responders, and families forever changed by that day.

The documentary will be officially released this Thursday, September 10, 2026, and will air across several TV networks throughout the weekend. To see the latest schedule and find out where you can watch, click the link HERE to access the homepage for the documentary.

AMAC helped sponsor the one-hour television special, which features exclusive interviews with President Donald J. Trump, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Gary Sinise, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, FDNY firefighters, 9/11 survivors, family members of victims, and others with firsthand connections to the attacks and their aftermath.

Hometown Firefighters, a division of The Weber Group, whose mission is to offer benefits to better protect those who protect us, was also proud to sponsor seats at the screening for 70 Hometown Firefighter volunteers who participated in the response to 9/11.

The documentary takes viewers back to New York City, the Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, combining firsthand accounts with reflections on the courage and sacrifice displayed on September 11 and the lessons Americans must never forget. The program also looks to September 12, 2001, when Americans from every background came together in a remarkable display of national unity and shared purpose.

“Twenty-five years later, the courage, sacrifice, and patriotism Americans witnessed on September 11 remain as powerful as ever,” said AMAC CEO Rebecca Weber. “AMAC was proud to help sponsor this documentary because the stories of those who lost their lives, those who ran toward danger, and the families who carried on in the years that followed must never be forgotten. We also hope this film reminds Americans of the spirit of September 12 — a time when, despite our differences, we recognized that what united us as Americans was far greater than what divided us. That is a lesson every generation should understand.”

Among the first responders featured in the documentary are firefighters who survived the collapse of the World Trade Center, lost fellow firefighters and family members, and spent months working at Ground Zero. Other participants include survivors of the towers, relatives of passengers killed aboard Flight 93, and individuals who were inside or near the Pentagon when it was attacked.

Glenn Story, Patriot Mobile CEO, another supporter of the project, issued the following statement:

“Patriot Mobile was deeply honored to help commemorate the 25th anniversary of September 11 and ensure that America never forgets the extraordinary courage displayed that day. We remember the innocent lives lost, the heroic first responders who ran toward danger, and the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to save others. We also honor the families whose lives were forever changed and the service members who answered our nation’s call. Twenty-five years later, their courage, selflessness, and love of country continue to inspire us. May we always preserve their stories, cherish the freedoms they defended, and teach future generations about the unity and resilience America demonstrated in the face of unimaginable tragedy.”

Produced by Lamplight Entertainment filmmakers Jonathan and Deborah Flora, along with Katie Gorka, 9/11 Remembered: 25 Years Later is structured around unifying themes that are important in our divided times.

"We created this one hour special to help ensure we never forget the heroes of that day, the lives lost, and the lessons learned,” said producer Deborah Flora, “while also rekindling the Spirit of 9/12, the day after when Americans from every walk of life came together remembering our shared humanity and heritage.”

For AMAC, supporting the project is ultimately about ensuring that a quarter-century after the attacks, September 11 remains more than a chapter in a history book.

The Americans who lived through that day remember where they were and what they saw. 9/11 Remembered: 25 Years Later helps ensure that those who were too young to remember — or who were not yet born — understand both the magnitude of what America endured and the courage, selflessness, resilience, and unity with which the nation responded.