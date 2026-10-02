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by AMAC — The Association of Mature American Citizens
Advocacy

Are You Signed In? Discover More of Your AMAC Membership

With the new AMAC website, sign in with a secure magic link to access your member card, save articles and discounts, and personalize your membership experience.

Contributing Writer 3 min read
couple on laptop, sign into amac website

There’s more waiting for you at AMAC.us—and accessing it is easier than ever.

With the newly redesigned AMAC website, signing in opens the door to a more personalized membership experience. You can keep your member card handy, save favorite articles and discounts, manage your newsletter preferences, participate in polls and Calls to Action, discover events and games, and keep track of the benefits and information that matter most to you.

And it all starts with one simple sign-in.

Once you’re signed in, AMAC.us becomes more than a place to catch up on the latest news. It becomes your personalized connection to your AMAC membership.

Signing In Has Never Been Easier

AMAC’s new sign-in system uses a secure “magic link.” Simply click “Sign In” at the top right of AMAC.us and enter the email address you provided when you joined AMAC. Then check your inbox and click the secure link we send you.

That’s it.

No password to remember. No security questions. No calling to reset your account.

And once you’re signed in, a whole range of AMAC features is right at your fingertips.

Make AMAC.us Your Own

The new website gives you more control over what you want to see, save, and manage.

Your AMAC member card is available right from your account, so you can easily access it when you need it.

You can also manage your newsletter preferences, helping you stay connected to the AMAC communications that interest you.

Find an article you want to read later? Save it.

Discover an AMAC discount you don’t want to forget? Save that, too.

You can keep track of the benefits, information, and content that matter most to you, making it easier to find them again when you need them.

Stay Informed — and Get Involved

Signing in also gives you more ways to engage with AMAC.

You can find Calls to Action when there are opportunities to make your voice heard, participate in member polls, discover upcoming AMAC events, enjoy games, and access important information and member content.

One Sign-In. So Much More AMAC.

The new AMAC.us was built to make your membership easier to use, more personal, and more valuable.

Your member card. Your favorite articles and discounts. Your newsletter preferences. Calls to Action. Polls. Games. Events. Member information.

It’s all easier to access when you’re signed in.

If you haven’t signed in yet, it takes just a moment:

  1. Visit AMAC.us and click “Sign In” at the top right.
  2. Enter the email address you provided when you joined AMAC.
  3. Check your inbox for your secure sign-in link.
  4. Click the link, and you’re in.

No password. No hassle.

Sign in to AMAC.us today and start getting even more from your AMAC membership.

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About the author

Contributing Writer

The AMAC Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and assisting older Americans through trusted programs and resources, including guidance on Social Security and retirement-related issues.

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