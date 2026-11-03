AMAC Action Delegates Bring Washington Closer to Home

When Florida Delegate Randy Fischer hosted Congresswoman Kat Cammack in Ocala on October 28, local AMAC members had an opportunity to hear directly from their representative. Cammack shared an update from Washington and encouraged attendees to make their voices heard—a message Fischer was already putting into practice by bringing them together.

His gathering was one of several October activities led by AMAC Action delegates who are opening doors to elected officials, organizing community discussions, and introducing neighbors to grassroots advocacy. Through AMAC Action’s national network and policy resources, these volunteers are helping more neighbors participate.

Randy Fischer, AMAC Action Delegate FL-03 and Kat Cammack.

Building Relationships That Create Opportunities

Florida Delegate Robert DeMarco’s outreach created an opportunity for future engagement. On October 12, he met one-on-one with Congressman Aaron Bean for approximately 30 minutes to discuss AMAC Action’s legislative priorities and ways to serve the district’s more than 6,000 AMAC members.

According to DeMarco’s report, Bean agreed to participate in a virtual meet-and-greet after the holidays. DeMarco will coordinate with the congressman’s staff and AMAC Action leadership, helping extend that initial conversation to more members.

Giving Local Concerns a Place to Be Heard

In North Carolina, Delegate Jim Reynolds launched the inaugural NC-08 Freedom Forum on October 2. Six local candidates and officials discussed property taxes, fiscal responsibility, government transparency, infrastructure, growth, and school curriculum. Constituents followed with questions of their own.

Kansas Delegate Barbara Schwerman organized an October 20 discussion with Dalton Glasscock about Wichita and the surrounding 4th Congressional District. Attendees raised questions and explored issues affecting their community.

In Arkansas, Delegate Terry Thompson addressed the Hot Springs Village Republican Women’s Club on October 15. He discussed AMAC Action’s involvement ahead of the election and introduced the organization’s advocacy work to those attending.

Steven Smith, Linda Robinson, David Dotson (cowboy hat) , Michelle Ball, Heidi Peterson, Dennis Cirillo (AMAC delegate NC-08), Dan Korn (AMAC delegateNC-08) and Jim Reynolds in the AMAC shirt.

Terry Thompson, AMAC Action Delegate, AR-04. Terry addresses the Hot Springs Village Republican Women's Club, Hot Springs, AR., about the upcoming election and how AMAC Action was involved.

Dalton Glasscock, Council Member addresses the KS-04-chapter members.

Showing Up in the Community

Florida Delegate Bob Johnson brought his involvement to two community gatherings in October.

As co-chair of the Sumter County Faith Coalition, Johnson helped bring together more than 100 residents, veterans, faith leaders, and elected officials for the October 11 “Appeal to Heaven” Prayer Rally at Oxford Assembly of God.

Johnson also sponsored the Republican Federated Women of The Villages’ October 14 fundraiser, attended by approximately 350 people. AMAC’s mission received recognition during the group’s event.

Bob Johnson, AMAC Action Delegate FL-11, co-chair of the Sumter County Faith Coalition, helped bring the community together for the “Appeal to Heaven” Prayer Rally held at Oxford Assembly of God.

Resources for Informed Advocacy

Alongside these local efforts, AMAC Action’s October webinars offered delegates and members opportunities to examine policy issues in greater depth.

Danny Burmawi’s Islam in America: Learn the Facts explored his perspectives on political Islam, national security, and constitutional freedoms. Other sessions examined child protection initiatives in Colorado, California tax policy, and Florida property-tax and ballot issues.

The recordings give readers an opportunity to explore these discussions and strengthen their understanding of issues facing their communities.

Start a Conversation in Your Community

October’s activities began with volunteers willing to make a connection, arrange a gathering, or introduce others to advocacy. Their local knowledge and relationships give AMAC Action’s grassroots network its strength.

Would you like to help organize a local discussion, connect members with public officials, or share advocacy opportunities? Explore the AMAC Action delegate role and how the organization can support your involvement.

Learn More and Sign Up as a Delegate