The Supreme Court will soon take up a case that could undo bans on AR-15-style rifles in nearly a dozen states.

Several newly elected Democrats campaigned on enacting a federal ban, so the timing of the case raises the stakes on the matter. Eleven states and the District of Columbia, alongside numerous cities and counties, already ban AR-15s and similar rifles.

“The question really is kind of at its core, can states or localities ban the most popular modern semi-automatic rifles in the country?” Bill Sack, the Second Amendment Foundation’s legal director, a plaintiff in both the cases, told the Daily Signal.

The court will hear arguments on Dec. 2 for two cases consolidated: Viramontes v. Cook County and Grant v. Higgins, involving challenges to “assault weapons” bans in Cook County, Illinois, and Connecticut. The justices will consider whether the Second and 14th Amendment guarantee the right to possess AR-15 platform and similar semiautomatic rifles.

“The Supreme Court, by deciding this issue, will finally put to bed whether or not these bans can even exist,” Adam Kraut, the Second Amendment Foundation’s executive director, told the Daily Signal.

In Texas, Sen.-elect James Talarico said “absolutely” when asked during the campaign whether he would vote to ban “assault-style weapons” and “high-capacity” magazines. In Minnesota, Sen.-elect Peggy Flanagan campaigned on a pledge to “fight to ban weapons of war on our streets.” Forty-one Senate Democrats co-sponsored the Assault Weapons Ban of 2025 before the midterms.

“As we’ve seen from some of the recent elected individuals… any number of other candidates who ran on the Democratic ticket, they have openly said that they want to ban these types of firearms,” Kraut told the Daily Signal.

A ruling upholding state and local bans could invite more legislatures to do the same.

Virginia enacted its own ban this year, but the Department of Justice sued the commonwealth over the law in July.

“Ultimately, what you would have is that more legislatures would potentially be banning and limiting Americans’ selection of arms,” Kraut told the Daily Signal. “It doesn’t just stop with this.”

Defenders of the ban argue that the government has long been able to restrict such weapons and that the rifles are uniquely dangerous.

Connecticut’s law went into effect in 2013 after a gunman armed with an AR-15-style weapon killed 20 children and six staff members in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Attorney General William Tong, a Democrat, called the law “lawful, lifesaving and broadly supported” when the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case. In announcing the state’s brief, he vowed to “keep these weapons of war off our streets, out of our schools.” The state argues that its ban fits the tradition of historical firearm regulations. The attorney general’s office referred the Daily Signal to Tong’s amicus brief defending the case.

Cook County first adopted its ban in 1993. The Cook County State’s Attorney Eileen O’Neill Burke said the law is needed to protect from “carnage wrought from military-style weapons.”

“We strongly believe that more lives will be senselessly lost, more communities will be shattered, and more violence will occur if the weapons ban is struck down,” O’Neill Burke’s office told the Daily Signal in a statement.

The jurisdictions have received support from outside groups, including Everytown for Gun Safety, a pro-gun control organization.

“They are the weapons of choice for mass shooters,” Janet Carter, who leads the group’s Second Amendment litigation, said.

A decision in the case is expected to come in the summer, nearly six years after the Second Amendment Foundation filed the lawsuit.

“We’ve had cases that take 10 years before we get an ultimate conclusion on them. They are a long haul operation. That is just the nature of the beast,” Sack told the Daily Signal.

Reprinted with Permission from The Daily Signal - By Reagan Reese