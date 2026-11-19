New data reveals just how successful the Trump administration’s border and immigration policies have been when it comes to public safety. But incoming Democrats are chomping at the bit to return to the open borders and lax enforcement of the Biden era.

According to a White House press release out this week, traffic deaths have dropped sharply in the first half of this year following executive actions which cracked down on dangerous, unqualified illegal alien truck drivers behind the wheel of big rigs. The administration has removed 34,000 drivers from the road who failed basic English language proficiency requirements and revoked 31,000 commercial licenses that had been issued illegally.

Meanwhile, overdose deaths have fallen 11.5 percent amid record fentanyl seizures. Thanks to the Trump administration effectively eliminating illegal border crossings, cross-border drug trafficking has slowed to barely a trickle. As a result, drug overdose deaths have now declined for 18 straight months.

Violent crime has also dropped significantly, due to both the administration’s immigration crackdown and the deployment of federal law enforcement resources to crime hotspots. Overall, violent crime decreased by 9.3 percent in 2025, along with an 18.1 percent drop in murder and nonnegligent manslaughter – the largest annual drop in violent crime ever recorded.

A big part of the reason for that drop was ICE arresting violent criminal illegal aliens. Overall, the agency reported a record 491,000 arrests and 483,000 deportations in Fiscal Year 2026 – and that number does not include those who willingly self-deported. “Criminals shielded and released under the previous administration are now being removed from the country faster than ever before,” the White House explained in the press release.

Along with getting criminals off the street, the Trump administration has also addressed the humanitarian disaster created by Biden’s border policies. More than half of the 300,000 unaccompanied migrant children whom the Biden administration “lost track” of have now been located. More than 7,200 children have been rescued from trafficking and predators, a 42 percent increase over the Biden administration.

These data points show that Trump is delivering on his central 2024 campaign promise to secure the border and enforce the country’s immigration laws. But despite this historic success, recently-elected Democrats – including from red states that voted for Trump in 2024 – appear determined to undermine the administration’s border security and enforcement actions.

Democrat Adam Hamilton, for instance, was just elected to the Senate from Kansas, a state Trump in 2024 with 57 percent of the vote. Yet Hamilton’s campaign in March directly called for a “path to citizenship” for illegal aliens.

Democrat Annie Andrews, who won her Senate election in normally deep red South Carolina, has accused U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) of being “deeply un-American” for enforcing federal immigration laws.

In Iowa, Democrat Josh Turek also won his Senate race. At an event in April, Turek called the president’s enforcement of federal immigration laws “inhumane” and stated that he would not support funding the Department of Homeland Security – an agency that is not only in charge of securing the border but also protects the country from terrorist threats.

All three of these Democrats campaigned as moderates in their deep red states, but their own words completely contradict Trump, who ran on securing the border and deporting illegal aliens. They appear poised to reject and to potentially even attempt to overturn the president’s actions in securing the border and safety of Americans.

Democrats won an election on an economic “affordability” agenda and appear to have taken that as a mandate to re-open the border, stop immigration enforcement, and flood the country with untold millions of illegal aliens.

Perhaps they have forgotten that is a big reason why they lost in 2024.