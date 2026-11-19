“If history were taught in the form of stories, it would never be forgotten,” wrote Rudyard Kipling. So he wrote history in stories. I could tell you that free people stay free only by fighting, or that socialism is freedom’s end, but let me try stories.

In March 1983, while studying at Oxford, I went to the Soviet Union. I was curious and wanted to experience the oddity of the “communist superpower,” about which we had heard much.

Arriving, the impact was immediate. Airport corridors were lined with heavily armed members of the Red Army, visibly weaving with loaded firearms, reeking of alcohol, and showing no discipline. Customs – such as it was – took what they wanted from our suitcases, ostensibly not permitted in the country.

When walking in daylight around Red Square, Moscow, and Leningrad, now St. Petersburg, my clothes, shoes, gait, language, and lack of fear gave me away as American. People avoided me.

When one, ironically pro-Soviet, agitator approached me in Red Square, speaking about how bad America was and Soviet superiority, the conversation was short. He saw people coming, quickly separated himself, and was soon dragged away by two police officers.

In early summer 1983, introduced to the family of a Polish freedom fighters tied to the Solidarity trade union, I decided to go into Poland, then under martial law. Going in and out through Communist East Germany by train, white crosses lined the western side before we entered; these were all those shot trying to escape.

In Poland, Soviet soldiers blanketed the streets, but I felt somehow impervious as an American. Truth was soon clear. The family’s father had been imprisoned for defending rights in our Bill of Rights; he had been taken despite being one of Poland’s leading astronomers and professors. Rank, stature, intellect and patience with injustices counted for nothing against communist authority.

When I was introduced to various members of the Polish Underground, in one instance the home was raided shortly after my visit; I did not visit in daylight again, was cautious then on.

By daylight, people travelled head down, wanting not to be noticed. When a hundred people, including children, stood on a tram platform – for the Soviet-style electrified trolley – all was silent. To make noise, children were told, was to risk standing out, getting a visit from the secret police.

Secret police were the SB, ZOMO and ROMO, paramilitary elites who used lethal force – beatings, killings – to end protests. These were the shock troops of socialism, preserving the “workers’ paradise” by threatening, beating, and killing any wayward workers.

If you went to a restaurant, the sadness was profound. A menu with 50 things would be on it, only two or three of which – maybe tomatoes, mushrooms, bread – would be available. Communist elites could get Western things; common people were unable to get anything of that quality.

At night, the Poles, focused on freedom for centuries, met secretly, published underground books (like Joseph Conrad). Women would lay flowers at the giant anchor (or cross) near the Gdansk Shipyard. The piles of flowers were taken every morning by police; every night they reappeared.

When dissident workers were killed in the Lenin Steelworks, and thousands more were imprisoned nationwide without trials, giant protests emerged. Freedom became more dear than life.

Watching these protests was stunning; they were bold, formed at churches, and filled the streets. They appeared in Gdansk and Gdynia, home of Solidarity’s leader Lech Wałęsa, who later received the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting communism.

Violent suppression was the rule. Communists, who originally called themselves socialists, triggered greater resistance. President Ronald Reagan, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and Pope John Paul II, who was Polish, sanctioned the nation and added pressure.

At one point, watching thousands protest in Gdansk, I heard “Reagan” amid the Polish chanting. Asking someone close to a Solidarity member, they said: “Yes, they are shouting, ‘Reagan will show you!’” In time, of course, Reagan did. The Polish communists collapsed, then communists across East Germany, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Yugoslavia, and in 1989, the Soviet Union collapsed.

The socialist experiment was horrific. If you add the millions killed under Stalin and Mao, the horror becomes inconceivable. It was all sadly avoidable. Yet here we are again, preparing another experiment. Let us not take this road. Socialism is a proven, memorable failure, freedom’s end.