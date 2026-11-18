The Trump administration sent a letter Tuesday to college and university leaders, urging increased vigilance to protect American higher education-based research enterprises from foreign interference after noting a high number of foreign gifts.

The State Department and Department of Education sent the joint letter after finding that American colleges and universities accepted more than $9 billion in foreign gifts and contracts between August 1, 2025, and July 31, 2026, including more than $900 million from “countries of concern."

The $900 million includes gifts from China, North Korea and Russia, though a full list of the countries of concern was not released.

“Institutions of higher education that receive generous taxpayer support must be transparent in their transactions with foreign entities,” Under Secretary of Education Nicholas Kent said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we know that critical technologies developed on American campuses have been, and can continue to be, weaponized by countries of concern through foreign partnerships, raising significant national security implications.

"In partnership with the State Department, we are building collaborative relationships with colleges and universities to raise awareness and help institutions follow their legal and ethical obligations to report and conduct improved risk assessments of their foreign collaborations," he added.

The letter, which did not include a list of which universities and colleges received the notice, comes after the War Department released the results last month of its initial research security audits of 30 American universities over their financial and research relationships with foreign entities.

The department said all schools completed the audits, which resulted in more than 80 termination-related actions across the 30 universities, including precautionary terminations involving entities not specifically identified on the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act's Section 1286 list.

Reprinted with Permission from Just the News - by Misty Severi