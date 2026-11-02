CBS’s 60 Minutes recently aired a segment portraying Moussa Diawara, a Malian national, as a sympathetic “Texas dad” deported by the Trump administration after overstaying a tourist visa more than a decade earlier. The program focused on his conversion to Christianity and claimed fear of religious persecution if returned to Muslim-majority Mali. Viewers saw moving images of a family man uprooted from his wife and two children.

What the program withheld, according to the Department of Homeland Security, was a critical detail officials had shared with producers two weeks earlier: Diawara’s 2012 asylum application, in which he claimed to be gay.

On that form he wrote that he could “express my feelings to men without any embarrassment” in the United States, that he exhibited “female behaviors and feelings” as a boy, and that as a teenager he was "more comfortable being intimate with boys rather than girls." Today he is actually married to a woman and has children with her.

DHS General Counsel James Percival later noted the claim after reviewing the file, underscoring how routinely applicants invent or recycle protected characteristics to block removal. 60 Minutes ran the story anyway, omitting the earlier claim entirely. A network representative did not respond to inquiries.

This is not an isolated journalistic failure. It is a recurring pattern in establishment media coverage of immigration enforcement. Outlets select and frame subjects in highly sympathetic terms—a “Texas dad,” a “Maryland man,” a “veteran”—then lead with emotion while burying or suppressing facts that complicate their narrative of government cruelty and overreach. The goal is to erode public support for border security and interior enforcement by making every removal appear unjust.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia was widely described in news reports as a “Maryland man” or “Maryland dad” whose deportation to El Salvador was an “administrative error.” Early stories emphasized his family, his job, and the presence of a young son. Far less prominent were the government’s contentions—supported by a 2019 gang field interview sheet, clothing and tattoos associated with MS-13, and judicial findings—that he was a gang member with a history that included allegations of human trafficking and domestic violence.

Media outlets treated the gang evidence as flimsy or discredited while elevating the human-interest framing. The result was a public conversation centered on process and family separation rather than the underlying illegal presence and the validity of his removal orders.

A similar dynamic appeared in coverage of Jose Barco, framed primarily as a decorated Iraq veteran facing deportation after decades in the country. Only deep in some reports did readers learn that in 2008 he opened fire on a house party, striking a pregnant 19-year-old woman, and was later convicted of attempted first-degree murder and felony menacing. The emotional lead of him as a “veteran ripped from his community” got far more attention than his criminal record.

These choices are too consistent to be accidental. The media systematically withholds context that would allow readers to have informed opinions about these cases and immigration enforcement at large.

The same selectivity appears in the broader treatment of asylum. A Government Accountability Office review found that USCIS terminated the asylum status of 374 people between fiscal years 2010 and 2014 specifically for fraud. Over a longer stretch, Notices of Intent to Terminate for fraud in the application numbered in the hundreds, including cases linked to large-scale schemes in which attorneys and preparers coached clients.

Immigration attorneys have long been known to coach clients on narratives that fit the five protected grounds. DHS has begun fining attorneys who file demonstrably false claims, confirming the practice is not rare. When media outlets omit an applicant’s earlier contradictory statement, they are concealing evidence of asylum abuse to shape public opinion.

Viewers should approach these stories with the skepticism once reserved for political advertising. Ask what was left out. Did the person overstay a visa or enter illegally? Did a final removal order already exist? Were there prior inconsistent statements on asylum forms? Is there a criminal record that appears only in the twentieth paragraph?

Emotional footage of crying children or spouses is not evidence that the underlying removal is unlawful or unwise. Asylum is a narrow humanitarian exception, not a broad entitlement to permanent residence for anyone who reaches American soil and files paperwork.

When 60 Minutes and similar outlets consistently withhold the full record, they do not inform the public. They wage a partisan campaign against secure borders, safer communities, and a level playing field for jobs. Americans who favor orderly, lawful immigration have every reason to discount these selective portraits and demand the complete facts.