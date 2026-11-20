Just weeks after winning back control of Congress, Democrats’ “affordability” messaging is already falling apart. As conservatives warned all along, Democrats don’t have any viable plan to actually ease cost-of-living concerns, and their proposals would just leave Americans and the country saddled with even higher levels of unsustainable debt.

Almost immediately after Democrats reclaimed the Senate, progressive stalwart Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) renewed her call to cap credit card interest at 10 percent – a proposal the Senate Democrats’ official X account has amplified. Warren is likely to chair the Senate Banking Committee next year, but this plan shows that she has very little understanding of basic economics.

The average interest rate on credit cards that carry a balance was 22.36 percent in the third quarter, according to Federal Reserve data. That may feel punitive, but higher rates reflect the risk of lending money. As economist Vance Ginn has warned, when lenders can’t price for “actual default risk, they stop lending to higher-risk customers.”

In other words, if Warren gets her way, credit cards would become a luxury convenience available only to high net worth Americans with strong credit. Her proposal would backfire against the very people she claims to want to help.

The Electronic Payments Coalition estimated that 82 percent to 88 percent of card accounts would be closed or sharply curtailed under a 10 percent cap. Many current cardholders would be forced to turn to payday lenders or other sources of cash that charge far more – the very “predatory” lending Democrats claim to oppose.

Meanwhile, Democrats are floating an equally absurd and destructive proposal to “fix” the housing affordability crisis. Lael Brainard, the former director of the National Economic Council under Joe Biden, wants the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) to offer home loans for just $1,000 down.

FHA loans are government-insured mortgages aimed at first-time and lower-income buyers. They already require as little as 3.5 percent down – just $12,250 on a $350,000 starter home. To cover the added risk, the FHA would charge borrowers a higher upfront insurance fee, which traditional mortgage holders who put at least 20 percent down do not pay. The standard fee is 1.75 percent of the base loan. The new mortgages would require roughly 30 additional basis points, bringing it to about 2.05 percent.

Most borrowers would finance that fee, adding it to their mortgage balance. The buyer simply trades a larger down payment and upfront equity today for more debt and risk tomorrow.

Currently, a buyer who puts 3.5 percent down on that $350,000 home would start with about $6,300 in equity after financing the standard FHA insurance fee. Under Brainard’s plan, a buyer who puts $1,000 down and finances the higher fee would start out with a negative $6,000 equity position. In other words, if a homebuyer sold the house immediately for what they paid for it, they would actually have to pay the bank $6,000 just to be free and clear of the mortgage.

Allowing people to borrow such enormous sums of money with so little down is astonishingly risky. At the end of the first quarter of this year, 11.88 percent of FHA loans were delinquent, compared with 2.75 percent of conventional mortgages, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. As of September, 6.52 percent of FHA forward mortgages were seriously delinquent – at least 90 days past due or in foreclosure. Lowering the down payment threshold to just $1,000 would almost surely exacerbate this problem.

Brainard’s proposal shows what Democrats simply do not understand about America’s housing affordability crisis. Creating a $1,000 down payment scheme would only address a symptom of the root problem, which is that the houses themselves are too expensive and mortgage rates are too high. Homebuyers would simply pay exponentially more in interest and insurance, devastating their ability to build equity in the home.

In any other industry, offering someone a $350,000+ loan with just $1,000 down at seven percent interest or more and an additional two percent insurance fee, with a monthly payment that is nearly 50 percent of a household’s take-home pay, would be considered predatory lending. But because it is the government that is offering this “deal” to Americans desperate to buy a home, Democrats want us to believe that it’s a win for “affordability.”

Down payments have indeed become harder to save for, but that is largely because the government makes building slow and expensive so builders can’t keep up with demand. The National Association of Home Builders estimates that regulations now account for 26.4 percent of the price of a new home – about $131,734 on the median-priced home in 2025.

Artificially adding more buyers to the market would also put greater pressure on starter homes, which made up 36.2 percent of active listings in August 2026, down from 38.1 percent in August 2019, while the starter-home price threshold rose 30.8 percent over the same time period, from about $260,000 to $340,000.

These proposals arrive alongside a broader Democrat agenda that would substantially increase spending, creating inflationary pressure and making Americans’ paychecks worth even less. Democrats want to restore enhanced Obamacare subsidies, which use taxpayer dollars to cover premiums without addressing healthcare costs. Premiums and hospital bills have skyrocketed since Obamacare was passed in 2010. Democrats’ “solution” is to quadruple down on what isn’t working.

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats are also pushing for universal child care and lowering the Medicare eligibility age to 55. All of these policies would, ironically, make mortgage rates go even higher. Because the government now runs $2 trillion deficits, it competes with families and businesses for the same pool of money, which tends to push up long-term interest rates, including the ones that set mortgage rates. And if the Federal Reserve ends up printing money to absorb that debt, the resulting inflation would push rates higher still.

Democrats won the midterms on a promise of “affordability.” But their policy proposals so far would only make the problem much, much worse.