Understanding how income affects Medicare premiums can help you plan confidently for the year ahead.

As Medicare beneficiaries prepare for 2027, understanding how income affects monthly premiums is an important part of retirement planning. Some retirees may pay more for Medicare Part B and Part D through the Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA).

With updated income thresholds and premiums for 2027, now is a good time to review how these rules work and what options may help manage Medicare costs.

What Is IRMAA, and Who Does It Affect?

IRMAA is an additional monthly charge for Medicare beneficiaries whose income exceeds certain limits. It applies to Part B, which covers doctor visits and outpatient services, and Part D, which provides prescription drug coverage.

For 2027, the standard Medicare Part B premium is $209.40 per month, up from $202.90 in 2026. Higher-income beneficiaries may pay between $293.10 and $711.80 monthly, depending on their income and tax filing status. IRMAA is based on modified adjusted gross income (MAGI), which generally includes adjusted gross income plus tax-exempt interest.

Understanding the 2027 Medicare IRMAA Income Thresholds

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced the 2027 Medicare premium amounts on November 17, 2026.

IRMAA applies to individuals with MAGI above $112,000 and married couples filing jointly with MAGI above $224,000.

Source: CMS, November 17, 2026. Part D surcharges are added to prescription drug plan premiums. Different thresholds apply to certain married beneficiaries filing separately.

One important distinction is that IRMAA increases by income category rather than gradually. Even a small amount above a threshold can place a beneficiary in the next premium bracket.

How Medicare Uses Income to Calculate Premiums

Medicare generally determines IRMAA using federal tax information from two years earlier. For 2027, Social Security will ordinarily use income reported on a beneficiary's 2025 tax return. Financial decisions such as selling investments, withdrawing retirement savings, or converting traditional IRA funds into a Roth IRA may affect future Medicare premiums.

Ways to Plan for Income-Related Medicare Premiums

Retirees may have opportunities to manage taxable income as part of a broader financial strategy. Here’s 3 ways you can get started today:

1. Review Retirement Account Withdrawals

Withdrawals from traditional IRAs and 401(k) accounts generally count toward taxable income and may affect future Medicare premiums. Required minimum distributions (RMDs), which generally begin at age 73 or 75 depending on birth year, should also be considered when planning retirement income.

2. Understand Roth Conversions

Converting traditional IRA funds into a Roth IRA may offer long-term tax advantages. However, the converted amount generally counts as taxable income and could affect Medicare premiums two years later.

3. Consider Qualified Charitable Distributions

IRA owners age 70½ and older may make qualified charitable distributions (QCDs) directly to eligible charities. When properly completed, QCDs generally remain excluded from taxable income and may satisfy required minimum distributions. This can help manage the income used to calculate Medicare premiums.

When Can Beneficiaries Request an IRMAA Adjustment?

Social Security allows beneficiaries to request a lower IRMAA determination following certain life-changing events that reduce household income. Qualifying events include retirement, reduced working hours, marriage, divorce, the death of a spouse, certain pension losses, and other specified circumstances.

For example, someone who retired in 2026 may have significantly less income in 2027 than in 2025. Social Security may consider more recent income information when determining premiums, but beneficiaries can request a review using Form SSA-44.

What Married Couples Should Know

Married couples filing jointly generally have higher IRMAA income thresholds than individual filers. However, changes in marital status can affect future Medicare premiums. Following the death of a spouse, the surviving spouse may eventually file taxes individually, potentially changing their IRMAA bracket.

Four Ways to Prepare for 2027

Review your 2025 tax return. Check your adjusted gross income and tax-exempt interest against the 2027 thresholds. Review your Medicare premium notice. Confirm that Social Security used the appropriate income and filing status. Consider recent life changes. Retirement or other qualifying events may allow you to request a new IRMAA determination. Plan future withdrawals carefully. Consider how investment sales, retirement distributions, and Roth conversions may affect future premiums.

Staying Informed About Medicare Costs

Understanding Medicare's income-related premium rules will help you make informed decisions about your healthcare and finances. As 2027 approaches, reviewing your income, Medicare notices, and retirement strategy can provide greater clarity and confidence.