For years, Medicare Supplement Plan F was a popular choice for beneficiaries looking for comprehensive coverage to help fill the gaps left by Original Medicare. But today, Plan F is no longer an option for many people entering Medicare, putting more attention on two alternatives: Plan G and Plan N.

So, how do these plans compare, and could one be right for you?

Why Is Plan F Fading?

Plan F offers some of the most comprehensive coverage available through Medicare Supplement insurance, including coverage of the Medicare Part B deductible.

However, federal law changed who can purchase it. If you became eligible for Medicare on or after January 1, 2020, you generally cannot purchase Plan F. Those who were eligible for Medicare before that date may still be able to enroll in Plan F, depending on their circumstances.

As fewer new beneficiaries are able to choose Plan F, Plan G and Plan N have become important options to consider.

Plan G: Comprehensive Coverage Without the Part B Deductible

Plan G is similar to Plan F in many ways. It covers Medicare Part A coinsurance and hospital costs, the Part A deductible, skilled nursing facility coinsurance, Part B excess charges, and several other costs that Original Medicare doesn't fully pay.

The primary difference between Plan F and Plan G is that Plan G does not cover the Medicare Part B deductible. In 2026, that deductible is $283. Once you have met it, Plan G provides broad coverage for many of the remaining gaps in Original Medicare.

For someone who wants predictable healthcare expenses and comprehensive supplemental coverage, Plan G may be worth considering.

Plan N: Another Option to Consider

Plan N provides many of the same benefits as Plan G, but requires beneficiaries to share some additional costs.

With Plan N, you may pay a copayment of up to $20 for certain office visits and up to $50 for certain emergency room visits that don't result in an inpatient admission. Plan N also does not cover Medicare Part B excess charges, which can occur when a provider doesn't accept Medicare assignment and is permitted to charge above the Medicare-approved amount.

In exchange for taking on some of these costs, Plan N premiums may be lower than Plan G premiums in some areas. Actual Medigap premiums vary considerably based on the insurer, location, and other factors.

Plan G vs. Plan N: What's the Difference?

For many beneficiaries, the decision may come down to predictability versus potential premium savings.

Plan G may appeal to someone who wants more comprehensive coverage and fewer out-of-pocket surprises.

Plan N may appeal to someone comfortable paying occasional office or emergency room copays in exchange for the possibility of a lower monthly premium.

Both plans cover the Part A deductible, skilled nursing facility coinsurance, and 80% of qualifying foreign travel emergency expenses up to plan limits. Neither covers the Part B deductible.

Which Medicare Supplement Plan Is Right for You?

There isn't one Medicare Supplement plan that's right for everyone. Your healthcare needs, budget, location, and how frequently you visit healthcare providers can all influence which option makes the most sense.

It's also important to think carefully before changing an existing Medigap policy. Your six-month Medigap Open Enrollment Period generally begins when you are 65 or older and have Medicare Part B. After that period ends, you may not be able to purchase another Medigap policy or could pay more, depending on your situation and applicable protections.

As Plan F becomes unavailable to newer Medicare beneficiaries, Plans G and N are two alternatives worth understanding. Rather than choosing based on the plan letter alone, compare the coverage, premiums, and potential out-of-pocket expenses.

Not sure which Medicare Supplement plan fits your needs? AMAC's licensed Medicare advisors can help you compare your options and find coverage that works for your healthcare needs and budget.