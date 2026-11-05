As one of America's largest healthcare companies prepares for a major breakup, Medicare beneficiaries have another reason to take a closer look at their coverage for 2027.

Big changes are coming to CVS Health, the company behind thousands of neighborhood pharmacies and Aetna health insurance plans. While the shake-up won't happen overnight, it raises an important question for millions of Americans: Could your Medicare coverage, prescription costs, or pharmacy choices change next year?

With Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) already underway, now is the time to find out.

What's Happening at CVS?

CVS Health recently announced plans to divide its business into two separate companies by the first half of 2028. One company would operate its retail pharmacies, while the other would oversee Aetna health insurance, prescription drug benefit services, and other healthcare operations.

It's a major change for a company that spent years bringing pharmacies, insurance, and healthcare services under one roof.

CVS says the split will allow each business to operate more efficiently and focus on its customers. But for Medicare beneficiaries, the bigger question isn't what happens to CVS as a corporation. It's what happens to the healthcare services they depend on.

What Could This Mean for Your Medicare Coverage?

If you have an Aetna Medicare Advantage plan, use CVS to fill prescriptions, or receive drug coverage through a plan that works with CVS Caremark, you may be wondering what comes next.

For now, the planned corporate split does not automatically change your Medicare benefits or mean you need to switch plans. CVS has indicated that its pharmacy and insurance businesses will continue working together through business agreements.

Still, the announcement is a reminder that healthcare companies can change their operations, provider relationships, and business strategies.

And even without a major corporate restructuring, Medicare plans can change from one year to the next.

Your current plan may have different premiums, copays, prescription drug costs, or participating doctors and pharmacies in 2027. That's why simply renewing the same coverage without reviewing your options could leave you paying more than necessary.

Don't Assume Your 2026 Medicare Plan Is Still Your Best Choice

Many Medicare beneficiaries keep the same coverage year after year because it's familiar and has worked well for them. But a plan that served you well in 2026 may not offer the same value in 2027.

For example, a prescription that was affordable this year could move to a different pricing tier. A preferred pharmacy could become more expensive to use. Or a doctor you've seen for years might no longer participate in your Medicare Advantage plan's network.

These changes aren't necessarily connected to the CVS announcement. They're part of why reviewing Medicare coverage every fall matters. And with healthcare companies making major business decisions, it's especially important to know exactly what you're getting before the new year begins.

5 Questions to Ask Before the AEP Deadline

Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period runs from October 15 through December 7. During this window, eligible beneficiaries can review their coverage and make changes that generally take effect January 1, 2027.

Before deciding to stay with your current plan, ask yourself:

Are my doctors still covered? Check that your preferred physicians, specialists, and hospitals remain in your plan's network. Will my prescriptions cost more? Review your medications, copays, deductibles, and any new coverage restrictions. Can I still use my preferred pharmacy? Make sure your local pharmacy remains in your plan's network and check whether it offers preferred pricing. Have my total healthcare costs changed? Look beyond the monthly premium and compare what you might pay throughout the year. Am I missing better coverage? Compare other available plans to see whether they offer benefits or savings that better fit your needs.

Even if you're happy with your current coverage, a quick review could uncover important differences.

Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period Ends December 7

The CVS announcement is making headlines, but the most important Medicare decision this fall may be the one you make about your own coverage. You don't need to predict what CVS, Aetna, or any other healthcare company will do next. You simply need to understand what your Medicare plan will cover in 2027 and whether it still meets your needs.

Don't wait until December 7 to start asking questions! Review your plan details, compare options, and make sure you're comfortable with your coverage before the enrollment window closes. When it comes to your healthcare, a little preparation today can make a meaningful difference in the year ahead.