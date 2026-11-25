For five years, my job was to investigate fraud in the federal government. As chief counsel for the largest part of the US House Oversight Committee, I found it. What I learned was that self-dealing is everywhere. As it grows, trust in government falls.

At the state and federal levels, nothing is more important than ferreting out – that is, shining a bright light on, investigating, and punishing those who think that their power, position, privilege, or name entitles them to divert money to their own accounts, those of family or friends. That is “public corruption,” plain and simple.

From Minnesota to Maine, fraud – the combination of theft, self-dealing, conflicts of interest, abuse of power for vote buying, taking state money for personal non-profits, and stiff-arming investigations – has become endemic, a contagion.

That is why formation of the “National Fraud Enforcement Division” – or “Fraud Division” – at the Department of Justice in 2026 is so important. Less than a year old, it has been able to go after federal and state fraud and begin restoring trust.

Today, a federal Assistant Attorney General coordinates “multi-district, multi-agency investigations,” providing information to US Attorney’s offices around the country, from California to Maine, who can empanel grand juries and prosecute.

Starting with “Medicaid, SNAP, and Housing” dollars – that is, federal dollars spent by the states – big discoveries are being made. Working with Health and Human Services (HHS) and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), fraud has been identified in Minnesota, California, New York, Florida, and Maine. Each state has major oversight and management. and “integrity” problems.

Of course, for anyone to go to prison – either wrongful recipients of federal money (individuals or non-profits) or government decision-makers – that federal nexus or connection must be clear and proof must be made before a grand jury.

That process takes time. Still, within those five states, Justice has already found $320 billion in fraud, stopped $56 billion in illegal payments, recovered $55 billion, and begun “hundreds of indictments” under the False Claims Act.

Why is this important? Because high-level officials found guilty under federal law (or state law) of self-dealing, conflicts of interest, abuses of power, or trading on their position to fund family, friends, or buy votes are involved in public corruption. Stopping public corruption is central to restoring trust in government.

The federal statutes are clear. This division is now going after those involved in diverting these funds – whether Medicaid, SNAP, or Housing – to themselves, family, friends, or any other illegal purpose, from bid-rigging to self-dealing.

As the National Association of Attorneys General has noted: “The first requisite of successful self-government is unflinching enforcement of the law and the cutting of corruption,” a priority since Theodore Roosevelt, if not our Founding Fathers’ constitutional warnings against bribery and self-dealing.

So, following midterm elections in which several State governments tipped harder toward one-party rule and have weak attorneys general, the importance of this federal fraud division is clear: Corrupt state officials must be investigated and brought to justice, as the law and facts dictate. Only in this way is trust restored.